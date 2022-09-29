ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Police Department recruit officer arrested

By Ryan Newton
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a recruit officer for the department was arrested for an alleged criminal threat.

It happened Wednesday around 6:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Beech St.

Officers arrived and talked to a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They learned that the man was involved in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old WPD recruit officer.

For transparency, the department called the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

The WPD recruit officer, which KSN.com is not identifying until he is charged, was booked for criminal threat.

The WPD recruit has been employed since July 25.

