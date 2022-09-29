COMING SOON!! 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in Old Town Katy. Katy ISD - We are offering newly renovated 2 BR/1B with FRESH NEW PAINT in a small complex in the heart of Downtown Katy. Downtown Katy's Historic District is a quiet and beautiful area sounded by large Oak trees, historical houses, churches, local shops and restaurants, all within walking distance.Experience small town life while still enjoying the convenience of big city amenities! Units come with nice dark wood cabinets, new granite pattern counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, over the range microwave, ceiling fan and tile throughout. Water and trash service included. An additional $200 security deposit for one pet, ($300 for two pets) and a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee for one pet, ($300 for two pets) is required and to be paid in full prior to move-in. Domestic animals only. Maximum of 2 pets per unit. Monthly pet rent is $10.00 per month per pet. Pets will be subject to visual inspection and all community policies. Any breed of dog that is considered aggressive, vicious or dangerous such as, but not limited to, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf Hybrid, Chow, etc. are not allowed at any time on the property. No Housing/Section 8 accepted. For more information and pictures please visit the website at www.katyterrace.com or call (832) 463-2591.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO