WASHINGTON CO. 4-H TO HOST COUNTY-WIDE MEETING THURSDAY
Washington County 4-H’s annual county-wide meeting is coming up on Thursday at the Washington County Expo Event Center. Beginning at 6 p.m., the meeting will feature various booths showcasing Washington County 4-H projects. There will also be the installation of club officers, and door prizes will be given away.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE CELEBRATED TUESDAY
Local and area law enforcement officials will be out and about tonight (Tuesday) to visit with community members during National Night Out. The theme for this year’s event, taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going attire, and come outside to meet their neighbors and local first responders.
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TOTE BAGS TO BLUEBONNET HAVEN
Residents of Bluebonnet Haven will once again get to benefit from the generosity of the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. The Ladies Lions Club donated 66 large heavy tote bags to Bluebonnet Haven, which is located at 4150 Highway 36 South in Brenham. A local designer donated these to the...
FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS
Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
CITY OF BRENHAM HOLDS BRIEF PUBLIC MEETING
The Brenham City Council held a brief public meeting Monday morning to pass a resolution dealing with the Aviation Fuel Supply at the Brenham Airport. Both Jet-A and Av Gas storage tanks have been installed at the airport, and in anticipation of the fuel system being operational next month, city staff is looking for a fuel supplier. Stephanie Doland, Development Services Director for the city, explained that the resolution will allow city staff to meet with the potential providers to work out the details of their bid. Providers are expected to provide not only the fuel, but supply two refueler trucks, training, and Liability Insurance.
BURTON VFD BBQ CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE FUNDRAISER
The Burton Volunteer Fire Department is holding a drive thru barbecue chicken and sausage fundraiser. The meal is being served next Sunday, October 9, from 11am-1pm at Station #2 which is located at 1687 FM 1697. Tickets are $15 each. They are only doing advanced ticket sales. If you would...
Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
BELLVILLE STUDENT LANDS STARRING ROLE IN BLINN THEATRE’S “HOUDINI”
Only a few years removed from seeing his first play ever, a former Bellville High School student has landed the starring role in Blinn College’s latest theatrical production. Garrison Rutledge will be portraying the role of legendary magician and escape artist, Harry Houdini, in the play titled, “Houdini.”
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY INCLUDED IN FEDERAL LAWSUIT FILED BY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken is one of five district attorneys in Texas that have been sued by abortion rights groups, in connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state’s restrictions on abortion. Renken revealed in commissioners court this (Monday) morning that she, the district...
14TH ANNUAL SHANE HANCHEY INVITATIONAL THIS SUNDAY IN GIDDINGS
The Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Giddings will host some of the best calf ropers around this weekend. Cinch Jeans and Shirts will present the 14th Annual Shane Hanchey Invitational on Sunday. The event is named for Shane Hanchey, who is a 13 time qualifier and a two...
BLINN STUDENTS CAN APPLY FOR PERKINS GRANT FUNDS
Blinn College is encouraging eligible Applied Sciences majors taking spring 2023 courses to apply for funds made available through the Carl D. Perkins Basic Grant. The Perkins Grant is a federally funded program that provides community colleges with resources to enhance and develop programs that serve faculty, staff, and students in career and technical education departments.
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES START MONDAY
Caldwell High School is hosting their Homecoming Kickoff festivities this coming Monday. The festivities are going to be held in the High School parking lot from 6-7:30pm. The event is hosted by the Caldwell High School Student Council with proceeds going to the Texas Student Council Kick Cancer Campaign. They...
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT
Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
1205 Avenue A
COMING SOON!! 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in Old Town Katy. Katy ISD - We are offering newly renovated 2 BR/1B with FRESH NEW PAINT in a small complex in the heart of Downtown Katy. Downtown Katy's Historic District is a quiet and beautiful area sounded by large Oak trees, historical houses, churches, local shops and restaurants, all within walking distance.Experience small town life while still enjoying the convenience of big city amenities! Units come with nice dark wood cabinets, new granite pattern counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, over the range microwave, ceiling fan and tile throughout. Water and trash service included. An additional $200 security deposit for one pet, ($300 for two pets) and a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee for one pet, ($300 for two pets) is required and to be paid in full prior to move-in. Domestic animals only. Maximum of 2 pets per unit. Monthly pet rent is $10.00 per month per pet. Pets will be subject to visual inspection and all community policies. Any breed of dog that is considered aggressive, vicious or dangerous such as, but not limited to, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf Hybrid, Chow, etc. are not allowed at any time on the property. No Housing/Section 8 accepted. For more information and pictures please visit the website at www.katyterrace.com or call (832) 463-2591.
Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital
Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
