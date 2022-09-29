ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Protest shut downs GOP candidate's news conference

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQaOH_0iFLwxci00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A news conference by the Republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General ended almost as soon as it began because of a protester Wednesday.

The Republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore just began his press conference outside Cook County jail when a protestor carrying the sign "Free trial fairness now" interrrupted.

A shouting match erupted between them and one of DeVore's supporters. DeVore released a statement saying the supporters of Governor JB Pritzker and State Attorney General Kwame Raoul shut down his news conference and "turned violent."

"Public safety and discussions about the Safe-T Act are absolutely critical, and deserve calm rational discussion. That is not what the left wants," he said.

"I call on Governor Pritzker and Kwame Raoul to join me in condemning the violence of their supporters, and committing to thoughtful, rational and peaceful dialogue on the many issues facing the people of Illinois for the remainder of this election cycle."

DeVore was arguing that the state's new ban on cash bail would lead to more African-Americans in jail. Others GOP candidates say that the law would set too many people free.

