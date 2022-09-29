ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Ohio

By Patty Coller
 5 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.

The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.

The man said the woman hit him over the head with a kitchen blender, knocking him out.

The man said when he came to, his wallet was missing.

A report was taken and the victim was advised to consult with the prosecutor.

