Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
The victim told police that a woman he knows came to his apartment on Tod Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday, and the two began to argue.Suspect in Butler Township murders may face death penalty
The man said the woman hit him over the head with a kitchen blender, knocking him out.
The man said when he came to, his wallet was missing.
A report was taken and the victim was advised to consult with the prosecutor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 3