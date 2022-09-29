ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornado alerts, tax bills, wildlife sanctuary update and even some celebrity news

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
It's Thursday again! But this week, I'm out reporting on Hurricane Ian and a host of other north county topics. I'll be back next Thursday. Until then, enjoy these stories from The Palm Beach Post. Stay safe, Jupiter!

Lianna Norman

Lianna Norman covers Northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

Palm Beach Daily News

The property insurance market was melting down. Then Hurricane Ian flooded Southwest Florida

Florida's insurance market was in meltdown mode for two years before Hurricane Ian swamped Southwest Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 155-mph winds and record storm surge. Fraudulent roof replacement schemes and rampant litigation were the source of this scourge, industry analysts say, depleting insurance companies of their capital and causing them to raise rates, drop policies or fold altogether. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
WELLINGTON, FL
