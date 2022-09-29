Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walls102.com
City of Mendota sets Trick or Treat; Leaf Pickup dates
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has set Trick or Treat hours for Halloween. The traditional downtown event for the area businesses will be held from 3 PM – 5 PM, and the citywide Trick or Treat hours will be from 5 PM – 7 PM on October 31st. It was also announced on Monday that the city leaf pickup program will resume on October 24th.
walls102.com
Water main flushing announced in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – The City of Spring Valley has announced the upcoming schedule of water main flushing, which begins today. All areas west of Hall High School will have potentially low water pressure and some discoloration. Flushing will continue around the community through Friday, October 14th.
walls102.com
Illinois Valley Community College to host FAFSA workshop
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host a FAFSA workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its Ottawa Center in downtown Ottawa. Students can stop in anytime to apply for federal aid, work-study and loans through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. No appointment is necessary. Participants should bring their 2021 tax information for both the student and parents. Free refreshments will be served and IVCC prizes awarded.
walls102.com
Final designs for new IVCC Ag facility could be ready in three months
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is expecting construction of the new ag and lab classrooms south of the campus in the next 12-18 months. IVCC was named the recipient of a $3.5 million U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration grant to construct the new facility. The grant will cover about 80 percent of the cost of an ag classroom and lab building south of campus. Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60 x 100-foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walls102.com
OSF Saint Elizabeth announces Sunflower Award winner
OTTAWA – OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center announced that the Sunflower Award was recently presented to Ronald Buendia, clinical lab scientist in the hospital lab. Ronald has been with OSF HealthCare for twenty-one years and resides in Ottawa. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication.
walls102.com
IVCC awarded $3.5 million grant for ag education facility
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has secured a large grant to construct a new agriculture education facility. The $3.5 million grant awarded from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and generate $500,000 in private investment. This grant will allow IVCC to train and upskill agriculture workers, aid in the development of new technology, and develop sustainable practices. The EDA investment is expected to create 100 jobs and retain 15 jobs.
walls102.com
Two vehicle crash kills both drivers in Lee County
SUBLETTE – Two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Lee County Saturday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the intersection of LaMoille Road and Maytown Road around 3:00 PM southwest of Sublette. Authorities say 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was driving north on LaMoille road when a collision occurred with a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert of Dixon, who was traveling east on Maytown road. A passenger in Moorman’s vehicle, 23-year-old Victoria Moorman, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, but both Ackert and Dane Moorman succumbed to their injuries from the crash. The collision remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walls102.com
Morris woman killed after being struck by semi-tractor Friday
MORRIS – A woman from Morris is dead after being struck by a semi-tractor late on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office reported that 20-year-old Virginia Hayes was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Pine Bluff that had developed some car problems. The driver reportedly pulled off of the road just west of the Grundy County Line. According to authorities, the occupants exited the vehicle, and Hayes was struck by a semi-tractor that was not pulling a trailer traveling east. She was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Dept and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Division.
walls102.com
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received numerous reports of telephone scammers calling and claiming to be a Sergeant with the department. The “Sergeant” states that you failed to comply with a civil process and that there is or will be a warrant for your arrest. Several of the reports also stated that the phone number was spoofed, and it appeared the call actually came from Sycamore. The Sheriff’s Office notes that if you do have a warrant for your arrest, they will come to you. They advise if you receive one of these scam type calls allegedly from any law enforcement agency, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.
walls102.com
Paddock, Steele lead Ball State back from 17-point deficit
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock passed for 403 yards, Carson Steele’s third rushing touchdown was the go-ahead score in the second overtime and Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 44-38 after trailing by 17 points at the half. Ball State’s win overshadowed a 230-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by Harrison Waylee of Northern Illinois. After Steele’s short touchdown in the second overtime, a sack by Ball State’s Cole Pearce left NIU facing fourth-and-19 from the 34-yard line then Ethan Hampton’s fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Potts. Paddock completed 40 of 58 passes and threw for three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol had two TD catches, including a 6-yarder with 36 second left in regulation as the Cardinals scored 10 points in 3 1/2 minutes to force overtime.
Comments / 0