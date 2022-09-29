With Fall upon us and the first cool breeze of the season in the air, we welcome the opportunity to gather together with our loved ones. The autumn harvest has always been a time of plenty; where we celebrate the hard work of summer and prepare to settle into a period of rest and replenishment. As we move into this period of celebration, our foundation looks forward to continuing the fall tradition of plenty with a concentrated focus on food security, housing, and mental health ensuring all members of our community have the means necessary to cultivate wellness. We are honored to be a part of this growth and opportunity to support health and wellness.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO