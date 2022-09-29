Read full article on original website
my40.tv
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Boil Water Advisory
The water consumers of the Town of Spruce Pine, in Mitchell County, are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to maintenance to a water pump station. The area affected includes:. Highway 19 E, from Beaver Creek Road to Franklintown Road (including all connecting side...
Go Blue Ridge
Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
J.T. Randolph
J.T. Randolph, age 86 of Burnsville, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Isaac and Madge Wheeler Randolph. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Callie Morrow Randolph; as well as brothers: William Dexter, and George “Buck” Olen.
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
Taylorsville Times
House of Eggroll & Pho opens
Ribbon cutting set for Friday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. The House of Eggroll & Pho invites the public to its grand opening on Friday, October 7, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. that day to officially welcome the restaurant to Alexander County. House of Egg Roll & Pho is located at 1200 NC Highway 90 East in Taylorsville.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Red Cross October Blood Drive Announcement
Properly prepare to donate blood on Tuesday, October 18th at Higgins Memorial Methodist Church and help save lives. Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience.
my40.tv
Polk County emergency officials on standby, even as Ian weakens and tracks further east
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Storms and wind from a weaker Ian pounded the Carolinas on Friday. The storm track shifted east, leaving Western North Carolina with some wind and rain. In Polk County, leaders said they’re prepared to handle any problems the storm might bring. Emergency Management...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 9/25 – 10/2/22
Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Rachel Lutz, 39 of Goldsboro, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam arrested Lutz for misdemeanor simple possess SCH II controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia. She was issued $2,500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 10/5/2022. Ronnie Lee Watson, Jr., 40 of...
thevalleyecho.com
Swannanoa Welcome Table announces closure
A local outreach ministry launched in direct response to the catastrophic 2003 fire that destroyed the former Beacon Manufacturing plant has closed its doors. The Swannanoa Welcome Table, originally known as Soup In the Valley, featured as many as 50 volunteers serving free, hot meals to approximately 150 people each week at its peak, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the program to temporarily close its doors in March of 2020.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
my40.tv
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
AMY Wellness Foundation Update
With Fall upon us and the first cool breeze of the season in the air, we welcome the opportunity to gather together with our loved ones. The autumn harvest has always been a time of plenty; where we celebrate the hard work of summer and prepare to settle into a period of rest and replenishment. As we move into this period of celebration, our foundation looks forward to continuing the fall tradition of plenty with a concentrated focus on food security, housing, and mental health ensuring all members of our community have the means necessary to cultivate wellness. We are honored to be a part of this growth and opportunity to support health and wellness.
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
my40.tv
Missing: 29-year-old man last seen driving in Forest City
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Robert Thomas Watts. Authorities say Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with NC License Plate of JFT-3783.
my40.tv
Hendersonville's little-known stories, architecture shared on guided history walks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Hendersonville took part in a guided history walk Sunday morning, Oct. 2 along Main Street. The walks only happen a couple times each year. Each person who walked got to learn about Hendersonville's history and architecture -- nearly 200 years of it. Hendersonville...
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
