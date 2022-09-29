ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man who tried to wrestle Ohio cop for gun sentenced by feds

By Joe Gorman
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgPxk_0iFLuF9g00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was accused of wrestling a city police officer for a handgun last year was sentenced Wednesday to six and a half years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Norman Rodriguez, 31, received the sentence from U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Poland home makes the cover of national magazine

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

An affidavit in the case said Rodriguez was charged after Youngstown police Oct. 31 answered a gunfire call about 8:15 a.m. on Dickson Avenue. Callers told police there were gunshots in the area and people racing and yelling, the affidavit said.

Police responded and found a car in a lot on Dickson Avenue. When they checked the car, they found Rodriguez inside sleeping on the driver’s seat with a gun in his lap, reports said.

An officer tried to grab the gun, but Rodriguez struggled with the officer before the officer could wrestle the gun away from him. He was then arrested.

Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge

A sentencing memorandum by his attorney said Rodriguez began abusing alcohol and cocaine when he was 12 and switched to heroin when he was in his late 20s. As a child his mother went to prison for drug trafficking and his father was deported, the memorandum said.

Rodriguez is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2012 drug conviction in federal court, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Poland, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Farrell man sentenced to 10-years for role in drug trafficking ring

A Farrell, PA. man pled guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in US District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania Monday. US District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Michael Talbert, 43, to 120 months, or 10 years...
FARRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Feds#Heroin#City Police#Violent Crime
Cleveland.com

Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, […]
CANFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy