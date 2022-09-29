Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
Chicago Ranks Ahead of NYC, LA as One of the Best ‘Foodie' Cities in US, Report Says
Live in Chicago and love food? You're in luck. According to a new study from Wallethub, Chicago has claimed a spot on a new list of the "Top 15 Best Foodie Cities in America." In order to rank the cities, Wallethub says it "compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness," including cost of groceries, affordability, number of high-quality restaurants, number of of food festivals, number of breweries and wineries per capita and more.
Geneva High School Athletic Trainer Saves Student After Homecoming Collapse
A suburban high school senior says she's lucky to be alive and is crediting an athletic trainer with saving her life after a scary situation at a homecoming dance. The dance at Geneva High School Sept. 24 turned into a chaotic scene when Bridget Archbold collapsed on the dance floor.
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
National Taco Day Tuesday: 3 Illinois Spots Ranked Among Top 100 in US by Yelp
Looking to celebrate National Taco Day this Tuesday? You might want to check out these Illinois spots. Three taco restaurants in the state were named among the top 100 in the U.S. In honor of the day, Yelp unveiled its list of top eateries, based on ratings and reviews from...
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side
One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
5 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend
Chicago police say that at least five people have been killed and 20 others wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Marquette at approximately 8:38 p.m. Friday. Police say a woman was...
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More
As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor revealed that in the past few months, COVID's incubation period had changed. During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
‘Cherish Every Second:' Witnesses Recount Scene After Toddler Killed in Albany Park Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Chicago have identified a 15-month-old boy who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon, and witnesses are describing the scene after the horrific tragedy occurred. Police say that the boy was put into the backseat of an SUV outside of a restaurant in the Albany...
Man Shot, Killed in Confrontation With Chicago Police in Old Town
A man has died after he was shot by a Chicago police officer in the city’s Old Town neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to police, the incident occurred in the 400 block of West Blackhawk at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says that officers were...
This is the Best Hotel in Chicago, According to Condé Nast Traveler
There's no shortage of hotels to stay at when visiting Chicago. But according to a new list ranked by thousands of travelers, there are only a few that are the best of the bunch. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Top Hotels in Chicago -- which was recently named the...
Police Release Description of Truck Involved in Fatal Albany Park Hit-and-Run That Killed Toddler
Chicago police have released photos and a description of the suspected truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday in the city's Albany Park neighborhood that took the life of a young boy. Authorities say the crash took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday, when a family was getting into their...
Boy, 7, Shot After Relatives Confront Man Breaking Into Family's Vehicle, Chicago Police Say
A 7-year-old boy was injured Sunday morning when an unknown offender started firing shots after being confronted by one of the boy's relatives for allegedly breaking into a family vehicle, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:22 a.m. in the 10800 block of South State Street. According...
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
