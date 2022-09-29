ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Ranks Ahead of NYC, LA as One of the Best ‘Foodie' Cities in US, Report Says

Live in Chicago and love food? You're in luck. According to a new study from Wallethub, Chicago has claimed a spot on a new list of the "Top 15 Best Foodie Cities in America." In order to rank the cities, Wallethub says it "compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness," including cost of groceries, affordability, number of high-quality restaurants, number of of food festivals, number of breweries and wineries per capita and more.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Education
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Public Schools#Linus School District#Elementary Schools#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Cps
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side

One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More

As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor revealed that in the past few months, COVID's incubation period had changed. During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy