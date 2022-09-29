Read full article on original website
Channel Zero Creator Would "Love" to Revive SYFY Series
One of the more ambitious, unsettling, and underseen horror TV series of the past decade is SYFY's Channel Zero, which was created by Nick Antosca. When the series was announced, it was confirmed to be getting four seasons, with the network failing to pick up the project for more seasons, yet Antosca would still love to revive the project in some capacity. However, the anthology nature of the premise and the unique opportunities he's had to tell genre stories in other long-form projects means that he thinks the spirit of the series will live on in other narratives he tells, even if they aren't properly under the Channel Zero umbrella. Antosca's latest series, A Friend of the Family, premieres on Peacock on Thursday, October 6th.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4
This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Episode 5 Come Out on Disney+?
Brace yourselves, because another pulse-pounding episode of Andor is coming to Disney+. What Andor lacks in big explosions and swashbuckling adventure, it more than makes up in simmering political intrigue and a whole lot of mounting dread. Last week we got to see Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) get dropped off with a ragtag band of rebels led by Vel Sartha as they prepare to pull off a big heist where they will be incredibly outnumbered. Of course last week’s episode wasn’t all serious. We also got to see Stellan Skarsgard get all fancied up for a secret meeting with Mon...
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Is House of the Dragon Moving Too Fast?
House of the Dragon Episode 7 was a blessedly straightforward continuation of the story from Episode 6's big jump forward in time, but previews for House of the Dragon Episode 8 are already spoiling the fact that there will be another significant movement forward in time. We know this particularly because of the younger characters we just met in the series (Aemon Targaryen being the clearest example) are seen in preview footage already having been recast with older actors.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming third installment of their Unsolved Mysteries revival. The series, which will examine nine mysteries over three weeks of releases, is a return to the OG "dark and myserious" crime show from 1987 until 2002. Unsolved Mysteries has a long history of documenting unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences, hoping that perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in the series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things. Fun fact: Cosgrove/Meurer also have a weekly Unsolved Mysteries podcast!
Amazon Studios Head Anticipates "Huge Turnout" of Viewers for Rings of Power Season 1's Final Episodes
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a massive financial gamble for Amazon, but so far it seems that the viewership returns for Prime Video has been worth it. The Rings of Power has been meticulously tracked by analysts and fans alike, while by being conspicuously held up against a timely fantasy genre competitor in HBO's House of the Dragon. Despite that, The Rings of Power has successfully brought in a big audience – one that Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke says will only swell with the release of the final two episodes in Season 1.
Here's Where to Get New York Comic Con 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives
New York Comic Con 2022 takes place October 6-9th at the Javits Center in New York City, and Funko will be there with a huge collection of new Pop figure exclusives as part of a Halloween-themed event they're calling "Frightmare on Fun Street". Of course, you don't need to spend a fortune on hotels and tickets to get your hands on these Pops. Funko has partnered with retailers to offer the NYCC figures as shared exclusives, and we have all of the details that you'll need right here. This includes release times, pre-order links, and more.
Spider-Man Spinoff El Muerto Gets a Director
Bad Bunny's Spider-Man spinoff starring El Muerto has found a director. The Sony Pictures film featuring the Grammy Award-winner is set to be the first Marvel movie with a Latino lead, joining the company's Spider-Man Universe of films including Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter. While El Muerto is a rather obscure character in the larger Spider-Man mythos, it does allow Sony to tap into the underrepresented Latino market. Warner Bros. is looking to do the same with its Blue Beetle movie. As for El Muerto, the movie now has a director and a scriptwriter.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Claps Back at Doubters With a Animation Upgrade
My Hero Academia's anime got hit pretty hard with criticism in Season 5 (see video above), as even longtime fans of the series seemed to think that studio Bones dropped the ball in terms of the series' overall aesthetic quality. It wasn't so much that fans were hating on My Hero Academia – it was more that the series had set a high bar for itself in the first four seasons of its run, but Season 5 didn't quite measure up.
