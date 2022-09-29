Pasco County Launches Tool To Report Storm Damage And Debris

Pasco County Tree Down, Source: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Government is offering an online tool to report storm damage and debris following Hurricane Ian.

“This is the fastest way to get help and schedule inspections with the county. We encourage you to upload a photo, too,” said Pasco County.

Just click on Report Damage & Debris to send information about the following non-emergency damages directly to our assessment teams:

Structural damage to homes/businesses

Storm debris, including downed trees/branches

Human needs, including food, water, clothing and shelter

You can access the Report Damage & Debris tool in a few convenient ways:

Visit our website: MyPasco.net

Click on this direct link: mypas.co/ReportDamage

Download the MyPasco App in the App Store or on Google Play

Call Customer Service: 727.847.2411

This tool allows Pasco County to gather accurate community information to help the State of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency determine if Pasco County has enough damages to seek federal financial assistance.

If you have an emergency, call or text 911. For more information, call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

