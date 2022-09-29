Read full article on original website
Don't Mask Me
4d ago
Should have received the whole 30. She didn't turn herself in the passenger did she had no remorse.
Central Illinois Proud
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II crash
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
Central Illinois Proud
Heyworth man arrested for May hotel robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a months-long investigation, there has been an arrest made for a robbery at the Eastland Suites on May 29. Heyworth man Robert Eldridge, 47, was indicted on Friday, Sept. 30 for his role in the robbery. There is no bond information for Eldridge because he is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department on Corrections on unrelated felony charges.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person dead in officer-involved shooting
UPDATE (11:54 p.m.) - Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the city’s south side. Police shut down the intersection of South MacArthur Highway and West McBean Street, near the shooting scene, but authorities have...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
1470 WMBD
Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
Man arrested after Illinois State University students hit by car while leaving Normal pub: police
A man was arrested after two Illinois State University students were hit by car and critically hurt while leaving a Normal pub.
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
1470 WMBD
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
Central Illinois Proud
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files new charges in two fatal 2021 crashes
PEORIA, Ill. – Charged filed by a Peoria County grand jury this week include ones filed in connection to two fatal car crashes from 2021. It’s not known when a Peoria man who is in state prison will be brought back to Peoria to face charges accusing him of causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a Peoria woman.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns the loss of loved ones to domestic violence
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - New details have been learned about the woman and her eight-year old son killed Thursday in a case of domestic violence. She had moved away after getting a protection order. Now, her family hopes others facing similar troubles will be able to escape before...
25newsnow.com
Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
1470 WMBD
Man pleads guilty to federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Knox County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records indicate Michael Patch, 64, of Saint Augustine pleaded guilty last week in Peoria to...
