Tropical Storm Ian Brings Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall, Catastrophic Storm Surge to Florida, Heads For South Carolina

Hurricane Ian Quickly Moves Toward South Carolina
At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Ian is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). Ian is forecast to move more quickly toward the north Friday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian will reach the coast of South Carolina Friday, and then move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina Friday night and Saturday.
Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $380 Million for October 4th Drawing
RELEASE DATE: 10/1/2022 – The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 16, 26, 37, 40 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 6 – so the big prize rolls to an estimated $380 million ($198.4 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 4.
