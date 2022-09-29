ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian Brings Flash Floods, Heavy Rainfall, Catastrophic Storm Surge to Florida, Heads For South Carolina

By Andrea Hinds
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Hurricane Ian Quickly Moves Toward South Carolina

At 1100 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Ian is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). Ian is forecast to move more quickly toward the north Friday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian will reach the coast of South Carolina Friday, and then move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina Friday night and Saturday.
CHARLESTON, SC
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy