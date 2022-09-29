Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ event
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 will participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ Wednesday morning. The event allows community members and law enforcement officials to come together to talk about community issues and learn more about each other. “The event is designed...
wymt.com
Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000. After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 3, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after seven weeks of action.
wymt.com
“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Letcher County came with their questions to a meeting about the FEMA buyout program. Kentucky Emergency Management is held a meeting at Letcher County Central High School at 6 p.m. on Monday, with the goal of answering those questions. The FEMA acquisition/buyout program is...
wymt.com
Issues & Answers: the annual SOAR summit will be held at Appalachian Wireless Arena
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The SOAR summit will be back in Pikeville on October 19-20 after being in Corbin last year. SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall said on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, this event helps shape Eastern Kentucky by bringing many great minds together.
wymt.com
Primary Care Centers of EKY are asking for help with flood relief efforts
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s historic flood, countless businesses and organizations across the region have stepped up to help those in need. Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) is one of the facilities giving back. Primary Care has partnered with the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) to create the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative Disaster Recovery Grant, a fund focused on helping Kentuckians in need.
wymt.com
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school district sees increase in students vaping, educates students on dangers
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In one day, Wolfe County Schools staff took seven vapes away from students. ”It’s extremely alarming what’s in these vapes, and you know we need to alert parents, we need to alert students, we need to alert the community,” said Superintendent Kenny Bell.
wymt.com
RAM hosts pop-up clinic in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic at Riverview Elementary-Middle School in the Grundy community of Buchanan County, all completely free of charge. “We provide dental, vision, and medical services completely free of charge to our patients and we have no qualifying questions, we...
wymt.com
First responders free two people stuck in car during early morning crash
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a crash just before 5:00 Monday morning. Firefighters said two people were stuck inside of a car. Once first responders were able to get the people out, they were taken to Harlan ARH. No word on what caused the...
wymt.com
Letcher County pet pantry to provide food to furry friends following floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new non-profit, born from the devastation of the late-July floods, is planting a pet pantry in Letcher Coutny. Tara Ritchie, owner of Waggin Tails Pet Resort, saw a major need in her Whitesburg community as the floodwater receded and the work to recover began. “During...
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - October 3, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. 5- Belfry...
wymt.com
Sunshine, comfortable temperatures return for the first week of October
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy weekend around the region, but beautiful weather returns as we start the new work week!. As the remnants of Ian continue moving away from the region, our weather will start to calm. We begin to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
wymt.com
Ian’s remnants bring clouds and showers to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are possible this weekend as the remnants of Ian slide up the East Coast. The weather stays gloomy through tonight. We stay cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially east of Highway 15. It will be chilly with temperatures bottoming out in the lower-50s. The forecast...
wymt.com
Pleasant weather continues, tracking our next cold front by Friday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the jacket before you head out the door! It is a chilly morning around the mountains, but the weather is looking fantastic by this afternoon. An awesome day is in store across the area! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs will be very refreshing in the mid-and-upper-60s.
wymt.com
Clearing skies as sunshine returns
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We escaped major issues with the remnants of Hurricane Ian this past weekend, and while we didn’t see any flooding, we did see plenty of mist and drizzle. The good news is that Ian is long gone and sunshine returns to the mountains this week.
wymt.com
Clouds give way to sunshine today, some big changes possible later this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary start to this Monday, conditions will improve quickly this afternoon. I hope you’re ready for some sunshine!. Clouds kept us a little warmer overnight and they will hang around for the first half of your Monday. Sunshine returns for the afternoon hours. That will take us up into the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs.
