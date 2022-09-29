ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Fmr. state rep. sentenced to two years for fraud, money laundering

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000. After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Mountain Top 10 - October 3, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after seven weeks of action.
HAZARD, KY
Whitesburg, KY
Frankfort, KY
Letcher County, KY
Letcher County, KY
Primary Care Centers of EKY are asking for help with flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s historic flood, countless businesses and organizations across the region have stepped up to help those in need. Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) is one of the facilities giving back. Primary Care has partnered with the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) to create the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative Disaster Recovery Grant, a fund focused on helping Kentuckians in need.
HAZARD, KY
RAM hosts pop-up clinic in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic at Riverview Elementary-Middle School in the Grundy community of Buchanan County, all completely free of charge. “We provide dental, vision, and medical services completely free of charge to our patients and we have no qualifying questions, we...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Top 5 Plays - October 3, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final month of the regular season is upon us and as our local teams reach for the district crown, several individuals players have reached some glory for themselves. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. 5- Belfry...
HAZARD, KY
Sunshine, comfortable temperatures return for the first week of October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy weekend around the region, but beautiful weather returns as we start the new work week!. As the remnants of Ian continue moving away from the region, our weather will start to calm. We begin to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
HAZARD, KY
Ian’s remnants bring clouds and showers to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are possible this weekend as the remnants of Ian slide up the East Coast. The weather stays gloomy through tonight. We stay cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially east of Highway 15. It will be chilly with temperatures bottoming out in the lower-50s. The forecast...
Pleasant weather continues, tracking our next cold front by Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the jacket before you head out the door! It is a chilly morning around the mountains, but the weather is looking fantastic by this afternoon. An awesome day is in store across the area! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs will be very refreshing in the mid-and-upper-60s.
HAZARD, KY
Clearing skies as sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We escaped major issues with the remnants of Hurricane Ian this past weekend, and while we didn’t see any flooding, we did see plenty of mist and drizzle. The good news is that Ian is long gone and sunshine returns to the mountains this week.
Clouds give way to sunshine today, some big changes possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary start to this Monday, conditions will improve quickly this afternoon. I hope you’re ready for some sunshine!. Clouds kept us a little warmer overnight and they will hang around for the first half of your Monday. Sunshine returns for the afternoon hours. That will take us up into the mid to upper 60s for daytime highs.
