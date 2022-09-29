HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy weekend around the region, but beautiful weather returns as we start the new work week!. As the remnants of Ian continue moving away from the region, our weather will start to calm. We begin to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO