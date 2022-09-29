ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAKp3_0iFLpXgt00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The victim of a stabbing on Morrill Street more than two weeks ago has died, officials with Rochester police announced Thursday.

On September 10, officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation and found 59-year-old Freddie Bussey with a stab wound in his upper body. Bussey was treated at URMC.

According to authorities, the man succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey. Andrews was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with first-degree assault.

He also faces charges of criminal contempt for violating an order of protection prohibiting him from being in the area. Investigators said they are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if there will be additional charges filed against Andrews.

