Troubled Relationship

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage. Scott, one of the world's richest people, married Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Scott filed a petition for divorce in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorcing husband Dan Jewett

Second time was not the charm. MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, on Monday after less than two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by the New York Times, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement. The former couple — who quietly got married in March 2021 — first hinted at marital problems when the science teacher’s name suddenly disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. On the site for the Giving Pledge, where billionaires promise to give away half of their fortune before they die,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
