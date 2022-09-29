ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Vote: Who is the best receiver/tight end in the Battle Creek area?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7w91_0iFLoEUL00

The B.O.B. is back and better than ever.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer is back for another year and again will include all the teams in the area.

Each week throughout the fall, we are going to ask, "Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?" as we look at each position in football among the city/area high school teams.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

Who is the top high school quarterback in the Battle Creek area?

Who is the top high school running back in the Battle Creek area?

Pigskin Picks: Rebounding from a bad week is best way to have a great season

Scouting Report: BCC looking to stay in first in SMAC

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.?

Each week we will give readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a winner decided by the following Monday.

Next are the receivers/tight ends on the city/area football teams.

VOTE HERE: Who is the top high school receiver/tight end in the Battle Creek area?

Or, scroll down to the bottom of the story for online poll

Here are the nominations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUel1_0iFLoEUL00

KeyShaun Matthews

School: Harper Creek

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: An electric athlete, KeyShaun Matthews can line up on the outside at receiver or in the backfield as the Beavers look for ways to get his hands on the ball. Very fast and very tough to tackle one-on-one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb4lY_0iFLoEUL00

Josh Andren

School: St. Philip

Class : Senior

Why he is on the list : A senior leader for the Tigers, Josh Andren is a value to his team as a blocker and as a receiver in the 8-player offensive scheme. With 12 catches and 204 yards in five games, with two touchdowns, he has become a big part of the St. Philip offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n344A_0iFLoEUL00

Brenden Duncan

School : Pennfield

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Brenden Duncan is a big target and has become an impact player for a young Pennfield squad. Battling injuries and double teams, he still has double-digit receptions in the early going. A two-way player with a 6-foot-5 frame, Duncan can also be a force at defensive end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6sWJ_0iFLoEUL00

Jesse Coffey

School: Battle Creek Central

Class : Senior

Why he is on the list: One of the top college prospects on the BCC roster, Jesse Coffey is a threat to score any time he is thrown the ball. A key part of the Bearcats' air attack, Coffey has shown the ability to catch the ball in space and get yards after the catch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Im2_0iFLoEUL00

Justin Wickey

School: Colon

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: One of the most productive players in all of 8-player football in the state at any position, Justin Wickey already has 54 catches for 1,022 yards and an astounding 22 touchdowns through five games. He was All-State last year at receiver and defensive back for the state-ranked Colon program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIEHY_0iFLoEUL00

Jake Jacoby

School: Marshall

Class: Junior

Why he is on the list: Already an all-conference player last year, Jake Jacoby has gone to the next level as a junior, using his 6-foot-5 frame to come up with catches over the middle and go for big yards after the catch or to beat defenders over the top. Also an excellent blocker in Marshall's RPO offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2VHm_0iFLoEUL00

Davis Barr

School: Lakeview

Class: Junior

Why is on the list: A standout on both sides of the ball, Davis Barr is a key blocker in the running scheme for Lakeview and is the team's leading receiver from his tight end position, highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown catch last week.

C ontact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Unable to view the poll? Try refreshing your browser. Or CLICK HERE

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Vote: Who is the best receiver/tight end in the Battle Creek area?

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
