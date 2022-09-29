ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Spins Free, Makes Incredible Lobbed TD Pass

WATCH: Mahomes spins free, makes incredible lobbed TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback made an incredible play on Sunday Night Football that led to his second touchdown pass of the game. On a second-and-goal play from the two-yard line, the Chiefs ran...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Washington

Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London

Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Washington

Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field…for a Bathroom Break

Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
NBC Washington

George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor

Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
NFL
NBC Washington

WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson Does the Griddy After Catching Touchdown

WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson does the griddy after catching TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Welcome back, Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback scored a touchdown in the second quarter of his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But it wasn't a passing or rushing score.
NFL
NBC Washington

NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
NFL
NBC Washington

Commanders Vs. Cowboys Week 4 Inactives: Washington Down to Third-String Center

Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Any Which Way#Bengals#American Football#Haitian#Nbc Lx

Comments / 0

Community Policy