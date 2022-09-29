The Yankees designated Gonzalez for assignment Monday. Gonzalez was never expected to stick on the Yankees' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for long after he was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend to allow the big club to give an extra day of rest to its other starting pitchers ahead of the postseason. In his Yankees debut Sunday, Gonzalez made a spot start and took a no-decision against the Orioles while allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks across 4.2 innings.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO