Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Photos Show Massive Recovery Days After Hurricane Ian Hit Florida, Carolinas

Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and the Carolinas, residents are struggling to navigate flooded roads and neighborhoods and federal emergency management officials are conducting major search-and-rescue efforts amid the destruction. The recorded death toll from the storm surpassed 80 over the weekend and is expected to rise as floodwaters...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Florida Death Toll Surpasses 100 as Rescue Missions, Recovery Continue

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction through the state, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes. 104 people have been confirmed...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Ban on Firearms at Recreation Centers Thrown Out by Judge

A Philadelphia judge on Monday overturned Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order banning firearms at city recreation facilities. Judge Joshua Roberts granted a “permanent injunction” against last week’s executive order, meaning the city of Philadelphia cannot enforce the gun ban at rec centers, city playground, pools or fields.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Truck Gets Wedged Under Rail Bridge Near Schools on Main Line

Police on the Main Line warned drivers of traffic troubles Tuesday morning after a truck got wedged under a rail bridge near some schools. The "bridge strike" closed King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford roads, Radnor Township police tweeted. That's right near SEPTA's Paoli Thorndale Line Radnor Station.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Try to Figure Out Where Man Who Died Was Shot

Philadelphia police worked overnight to find out where a man they found bleeding to death suffered his fatal gunshot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his neck at Ogontz and Stenton avenues around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When officers first arrived, he was responsive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Taco Tuesday to the Max! Check Out These National Taco Day Deals

National Taco Day is here and though the ultimate Taco Tuesday event is nationwide, the celebration has a few perks here in Delaware Valley. For one day only, Oct. 4, 2022, taco spots across the area will be offering promos and discounts. Here is a sampling of a few of the tasty promotions:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Hurt in Southwest Philly Shooting

A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning. Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly

A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Search for Survivors Continues as Florida's Death Toll From Ian Reaches 100

Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 100 people have been confirmed dead statewide in the aftermath of Ian, NBC...
FLORIDA STATE
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

