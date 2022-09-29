Read full article on original website
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
AccuWeather: Windswept Rain And Coastal Flooding Today
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it's another very chilly day with temperatures in the low 50s with rain continuing into tomorrow before brighter skies return to end the week.
NBC Philadelphia
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season
Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
NBC Philadelphia
Photos Show Massive Recovery Days After Hurricane Ian Hit Florida, Carolinas
Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and the Carolinas, residents are struggling to navigate flooded roads and neighborhoods and federal emergency management officials are conducting major search-and-rescue efforts amid the destruction. The recorded death toll from the storm surpassed 80 over the weekend and is expected to rise as floodwaters...
NBC Philadelphia
It'll Cost $3 to Park in Center City Loading Zones in New Program to Curb Congestion
Drivers in Center City know that being stuck behind a delivery truck on the city’s crowded one-way streets can cause quite the headache. It's one of the reasons why Philadelphia officials announced the launch of a six-month pilot program that will turn nearly two dozen loading zones into temporary parking spots to book online.
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
NBC Philadelphia
Florida Death Toll Surpasses 100 as Rescue Missions, Recovery Continue
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction through the state, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes. 104 people have been confirmed...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Ban on Firearms at Recreation Centers Thrown Out by Judge
A Philadelphia judge on Monday overturned Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order banning firearms at city recreation facilities. Judge Joshua Roberts granted a “permanent injunction” against last week’s executive order, meaning the city of Philadelphia cannot enforce the gun ban at rec centers, city playground, pools or fields.
NBC Philadelphia
Truck Gets Wedged Under Rail Bridge Near Schools on Main Line
Police on the Main Line warned drivers of traffic troubles Tuesday morning after a truck got wedged under a rail bridge near some schools. The "bridge strike" closed King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford roads, Radnor Township police tweeted. That's right near SEPTA's Paoli Thorndale Line Radnor Station.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police Try to Figure Out Where Man Who Died Was Shot
Philadelphia police worked overnight to find out where a man they found bleeding to death suffered his fatal gunshot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his neck at Ogontz and Stenton avenues around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When officers first arrived, he was responsive.
NBC Philadelphia
Taco Tuesday to the Max! Check Out These National Taco Day Deals
National Taco Day is here and though the ultimate Taco Tuesday event is nationwide, the celebration has a few perks here in Delaware Valley. For one day only, Oct. 4, 2022, taco spots across the area will be offering promos and discounts. Here is a sampling of a few of the tasty promotions:
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Hurt in Southwest Philly Shooting
A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning. Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly
A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
NBC Philadelphia
Search for Survivors Continues as Florida's Death Toll From Ian Reaches 100
Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 100 people have been confirmed dead statewide in the aftermath of Ian, NBC...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: After-School Shooting Surveillance Video Released, Krasner Impeachment
Plus, CBS 3 gets into trouble, Lang Lang breaks out the Mary Poppins on Broad Street, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Surveillance Video of Philadelphia After-School...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’
It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Pennsylvania has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
