Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO