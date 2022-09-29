Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders
Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz Misses 61-Yard Field Goal in Heartbreaking Loss to Vikings
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz misses 61-yard field goal in heartbreaking loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL heard it was derby week in England and took note as the Vikings beat the Saints 25-28 in a thrilling Sunday morning matchup. Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Sign Britain Covey to Active Roster, Elevate Andre Chachere
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Parity Emerges as Dominant Theme
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
NBC Philadelphia
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
NBC Philadelphia
Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field…for a Bathroom Break
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Jason Kelce, Doug Pederson's Postgame Chat Was Amazing
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing...
NBC Philadelphia
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson Does the Griddy After Catching Touchdown
WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson does the griddy after catching TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Welcome back, Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback scored a touchdown in the second quarter of his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But it wasn't a passing or rushing score.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak
Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Broncos O-Lineman Goes Viral for Epic Tackle Attempt Fail Vs. Raiders
Broncos O-lineman goes viral for epic tackle attempt fail vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. 'A' for effort, 'F' for execution. That's the best way to describe Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles' attempt to prevent a scoop-and-score in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the...
NBC Philadelphia
Giants Left Without QB Vs. Bears After Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor Both Injured
Giants left without QB vs. Bears after Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saquon Barkley went under center for the New York Giants on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants’ quarterback room took a major hit as both starting quarterback Daniel Jones...
NBC Philadelphia
Cardinals Star J.J. Watt Playing Vs. Panthers Days After Having Heart Shocked
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Inactives: Trey Sermon Active for First Time Vs. Jaguars
RB Boston Scott (ribs) Sermon was claimed by the Eagles on Sept. 1 after he was waived by the 49ers, who drafted him in the third round (No. 88) just last year. Sermon 6-0, 215 pounds might offer the Eagles some physicality at the position. The Eagles ruled out Scott...
WATCH: Neal Brown Bye Week 2022
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses Texas loss and preparing for Baylor during the bye week
Comments / 0