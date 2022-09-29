Read full article on original website
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 9.65% to $15.45 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN also helping to lift the sector.
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 70.63% to $0.5. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 24.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13889.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 44 companies hit new 52-week lows. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the biggest loser...
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
CommScope Stock Gains On Rating Upgrade & Price Target Hike By Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri upgraded the ratings on shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc COMM to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $17 from $11. The analyst went for the upgrade based on sector checks, model driver review, and debt paydown greater than consensus. Driven by...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vertiv Holdings
Within the last quarter, Vertiv Holdings VRT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $14.4 versus the current price of Vertiv Holdings at $12.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About TD Synnex
Within the last quarter, TD Synnex SNX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $114.57 versus the current price of TD Synnex at $87.89, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
How Is The Market Feeling About Lululemon Athletica?
Lululemon Athletica's LULU short percent of float has risen 9.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.68 million shares sold short, which is 2.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Vertiv Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Vertiv Holdings VRT and lower its price target from $17.00 to $15.00. Shares of Vertiv Holdings are trading up 7.33% over the last 24 hours, at $12.07 per share. A move to $15.00 would account for a 24.22% increase from...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Stocks Searched On Benzinga Pro In September: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond Rank?
YTD Return: -25.0%. The leading ETF that tracks the S&P 500 was the top-searched ticker for the month of September. This happened in a month and quarter that saw the market decline to the lowest levels for 2022. 2. Tesla Inc TSLA. YTD Return: -30.7%. 52-Week Range: $206.86 TO $414.50.
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for Prometheus Biosciences: Here's What You Need To Know
Oppenheimer has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Prometheus Biosciences RXDX and raise its price target from $50.00 to $65.00. Shares of Prometheus Biosciences are trading down 0.17% over the last 24 hours, at $59.90 per share. A move to $65.00 would account for a 8.52% increase from the...
What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?
Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading higher by 7.42% to $16.64 during Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks across sectors rise following last week's selloff. EV stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN also helping to lift the sector.
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Hub Group: Here's What You Need To Know
Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Hub Group HUBG and lower its price target from $83.00 to $74.00. Shares of Hub Group are trading up 0.87% over the last 24 hours, at $72.17 per share. A move to $74.00 would account for a 2.54% increase...
Deere Whale Trades For October 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
