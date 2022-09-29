Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
PWMania
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Says He Had a Backstage Issue With Sammy Guevara
Eddie Kingston isn’t the only AEW wrestler who has clashed with Sammy Guevara, as Andrade El Idolo also stated that he had issues with the former TNT Champion. A few months ago, when Guevara returned backstage from a promo segment, Kingston confronted Guevara, and things quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two of them.
PWMania
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
PWMania
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB, Canada – 11,681 sold. AEW Dynamite – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA – 4,756 sold. WWE SmackDown – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada – 8,975 sold.
PWMania
Booker T on How Sasha Banks and Naomi Handled Their WWE Departure
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the manner in which Sasha Banks and Naomi parted ways with WWE on the most recent episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “I definitely was one that was hoping to see Sasha as well as Naomi come back. I thought both of those guys were leaving the way they did, I was wondering if they were going to come back. I remember you asking, ‘How would I have done it?’, and I said, ‘I would have done it (the job), and then I would have left’, because that’s one thing that the business, and it’s not just myself. I’ve heard other wrestlers, the veteran wrestlers that have been around that have said the same exact thing. They said they would have done the job and then left because it’s like tradition. I think losing that tradition factor in the business, man, that right there is where the rubber met the road as far as the situation went as far as whether we were going to work it out or not because it was a little bit different than the tradition of the way wrestling has always been dealt.”
PWMania
Backstage News on if Vince McMahon Had Plans for Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title
Before Cody Rhodes suffered the torn pec in June, which he is still recovering from, it has been reported that WWE had plans for him to win either the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title. According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have stated that at the time of...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Tony Khan on AEW: “This Has Been the Most Stable TV Crew We’ve Had All Year”
In a recent interview with Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan offered his thoughts on the company’s current standing. Khan said, “We’re on the best run of Dynamite ratings, the best six weeks we’ve had all year have been the last six weeks. I think it’s been in large part due to, most of all, the great support from the wrestling fans, but also the wrestlers. Right now, we have a great crew, we have great champions, great contenders up and down the card, and now great stories coming into place because this has been the most stable TV crew we’ve had all year.”
PWMania
AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company
AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (10/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the first live episode since September 13, and a new look for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is rumoured as the brand returns to black and gold. Toxic Attraction will compete in a six-woman match against Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoe...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (10/5/22)
AEW Dynamite will take place from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC on October 5, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 2,819 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/3/22), leaving 468 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,287. Below...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Undergoes Successful Surgery (Photo)
Ruby Soho need surgery to repair the broken nose she sustained one month ago while competing at AEW All Out. She underwent surgery on Monday, and on Tuesday morning she posted a selfie of herself to social media with the caption, “Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?!”
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day makes their way to the ring. Finn Balor says that Edge was forced to quit wrestling 11 years ago, but he fought his way back to performing in the ring. Balor says that as with most things in life, you can only outrun fate for so long. He says that at Extreme Rules, he will act as the cruel hand of fate. He says that he’ll do Edge a favor by beating him so badly, he’ll be forced to say I Quit. Damian Priest says that should serve as a notice to anyone who wants to step to Judgment Day because they will always rise. Dominik Mysterio then tells his father that he hates him. He says he has a new family now before Balor addresses AJ Styles. Balor says he could’ve ended his career last week, but he chose not to because he’s his friend. He says the olive branch is still extended and tells him not to make him do bad things.
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
PWMania
Dan Lambert Talks About His Status With AEW
Dan Lambert recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the American Top Team founder and AEW performer spoke about his status with AEW, being a heat magnet as a pro wrestling performer, his involvement in the business before joining AEW and more.
Comments / 0