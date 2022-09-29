Read full article on original website
SMART Expanding Midday and Afternoon Service
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will expand its midday and afternoon service starting today. A southbound train is scheduled to leave the Schulz-Sonoma County Airport station at 10:22 this morning. Then, a northbound train will leave the Larkspur station at 12:15 in the afternoon. Finally, another northbound train will leave Larkspur at 3:27 p.m. SMART says adding more service will provide an extra connection with the Golden Gate Ferry and expand more service for those taking the train to school and work.
As Gas Prices Increase, California Energy Commission Asks Questions of Refineries
California is demanding answers into soaring gas prices. The Energy Commission sent a letter to Chevron and four other companies to find out why drivers are paying the most in the nation. Right now, the average is only pennies away from the record high price set in June, rising three cents overnight. State officials are aware of refinery and maintenance issues, but say those factors don’t explain the jump.
Expect Another Year of Drought and More Water Restrictions Across California
Prepare for more water restrictions across California. That new warning as officials brace for a fourth year of drought. The past three years have been the driest ever, only amounting to about 46 inches of precipitation compared to the nearly 65 it should be. This could lead to agencies cutting back water allocation again. The state already asked everyone to reduce usage by 15-percent. In July, the result got up to almost 11-percent.
Governor Newsom Approves Winter Blend Early to Relieve Gas Prices
California is working to bring relief at the pump. Governor Gavin Newsom is increasing the gas supply by allowing oil refineries to start making the more cost-effective winter blend a month sooner than usual. That means drivers could see prices start to fall well before the Thanksgiving travel rush. Right now, the new statewide average is $6.38 a gallon. That’s 58-cents more than last week and only six-cents shy of the record set in June.
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
City of Napa Considering Purchasing Parcel for Affordable Housing
The Napa City Council will consider buying nearly three acres of land to develop affordable housing during its meeting this afternoon. The parcel of land at 3875 Jefferson Street had originally been intended for a nonprofit housing project called Sanctuary Village. If authorized by the council, two-and-half-million-dollars from funds specifically earmarked for affordable housing will be used to purchase the land. If the city does buy the land, it would be just the first step in developing the site. The city would then need to select an affordable housing developer and create the plans for development.
Three Sweepstakes Winners Announced for Sonoma County Harvest Fair
Sweepstakes winners have been announced for the 2022 Sonoma County Harvest Fair. Judges tasted 938 wines over two days. The highest ranking wines were judged during the “sweepstakes” round with one red, one white and one specialty wine chosen as the winners. The sweepstakes red winner was the 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir from DeLoach Vineyards. The Sweepstakes White award went to the 2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc from the Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection. Lastly, the Sweepstakes specialty winner was Late Disgorged Brut from Breathless in Healdsburg. You can taste all the award winning wines at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting on Saturday, October 15th. The slimmed down Harvest Fair is just one day this year.
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Violent Carjacking Thief
A man who was out of prison on conditional release in connection with a carjacking offense is wanted on suspicion of trying to commit a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. Police say on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez violently forced a man from his pickup truck, beat him, then tried to take the truck. Leaton-Gomez allegedly attacked after the victim declined an offer to buy his truck. The 67-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and bloodied after getting knocked out. Leaton-Gomez, who had been out of prison since June, is still on the loose.
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
Sonoma County Deputy Saves Man From Opioid Overdose in South Santa Rosa
A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy is being praised after he prevented an opioid overdose last week. Early Thursday morning, a deputy saw a man awkwardly sitting near a building in the 2000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. The man was hardly breathing and had a faint pulse and the deputy noticed two syringes nearby, one of which was empty. Suspecting an opioid overdose, the deputy administered two doses of Narcan and called for emergency medical personnel. The man began to improve and paramedics confirmed it was a likely overdose. All deputies carry Narcan to save someone overdosing or to save another deputy if they have an accidental fentanyl exposure. The sheriff’s department has not released the names of those involved.
First Inflation Checks From State Arrive Friday
The countdown is on for California’s inflation relief checks. The first batch will hit bank accounts on Friday. At least 23 million taxpayers in the state are expected to get money. The amount depends on income, filing status and household size. The range starts at $200 and goes up to one-thousand-50 bucks. The payments are technically tax refunds and meant to help address rising costs. They’ll be issued in waves through October 25th.
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Pet Blessings Given at Saint Francis Winery and Vineyards
Dozens of animals are now blessed after a trip to Saint Francis Winery and Vineyards outside Santa Rosa. Sunday afternoon marked the first Blessing of the Animals in two years, because of the pandemic. A reverend and a deacon were on hand to sprinkle holy water on and bless all kinds of animals, from dogs to birds, to horses and a lizard. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Sonoma County. The winery has hosted pet blessings for the past two decades.
Windsor Day Parade Held Over the Weekend For the First Time in Pandemic Era
The Windsor Day Parade returned for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. High school, community and civic organizations joined in the Saturday event. Participants were waiving from vehicles, ringing cowbells, performing routines, and flying banners. It started at Windsor High School, looped through downtown and into nearby neighborhoods before returning to the school. Amber and Tanner from our sister station Froggy 92.9 emceed the parade. The parade was last held in May of 2019. It wasn’t held in May this year due to Covid but was instead combined with the Windsor High School’s fall homecoming parade.
39-Year-Old Larkfield Man Missing Since Friday
Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a missing 39-year-old man from Larkfield. Timothy O’Connor, who is considered at-risk, hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say he hasn’t made contact with anyone since, and his cellphone might be turned off. O’Connor is white, six-feet, one-inch tall, weighs 130-pounds, and drives a red 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck Larkfield Man.
