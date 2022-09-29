A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy is being praised after he prevented an opioid overdose last week. Early Thursday morning, a deputy saw a man awkwardly sitting near a building in the 2000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. The man was hardly breathing and had a faint pulse and the deputy noticed two syringes nearby, one of which was empty. Suspecting an opioid overdose, the deputy administered two doses of Narcan and called for emergency medical personnel. The man began to improve and paramedics confirmed it was a likely overdose. All deputies carry Narcan to save someone overdosing or to save another deputy if they have an accidental fentanyl exposure. The sheriff’s department has not released the names of those involved.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO