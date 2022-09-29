Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's former speechwriter says Russian political system in 'shock' following Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine
Russia's political system is in "shock" after Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine, a former Vladimir Putin aide said. "This is no exaggeration," Abbas Gallyamov, a political consultant and ex-speechwriter to Putin, told CNN. Gallyamov said that Putin's "image" has now been "tarnished" over the losses on the battlefield. Russia's entire...
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
insideedition.com
Putin Ally Drowns in Latest Mysterious Death of Russian Tycoons
A top energy executive has toppled off a speeding boat, becoming the latest Russian tycoon to die under strange and mysterious circumstances, according to local reports. Ivan Pechorin, 39, was the managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. He was sailing Saturday off Russky Island in the Sea of Japan when he fell overboard.
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies
The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
‘Humiliated’ Putin has only 6 months to save his regime from downfall by launching ‘insane’ attack on West, expert warns
HUMILIATED Vladimir Putin has only months to save his regime from complete collapse - and that's by launching an attack on the West, an expert warns. The unhinged tyrant announced a partial mobilization of troops in a desperate bid to rescue Russia’s faltering war effort in Ukraine. It is...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians
HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
Draft-dodging son of top Putin aide caught exempting himself from fighting in Ukraine war
Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has some explaining to do after Navalny supporters appear to have tricked his son into confessing he won't be conscripted for the war. When Vladimir Putin sends soldiers to fight and die in Ukraine, it’s Dmitry Peskov’s job to explain why Russian children must be sacrificed for a war his boss started.
Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber
BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied parts of Ukraine, some locals decided to side with the Russians. Unable to get far before the war, they've gained power and as part of the occupation. But being a collaborator is a dangerous business — and some have a price on their heads. Galina Danilchenko, the...
msn.com
Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews
The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
UFC・
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC・
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
Smashing your opponent for a TKO stoppage in your debut would be an ideal scenario for any UFC fighter. That’s exactly what Chelsea Chandler did to Julija Stoliarenko on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and streamed on ESPN+.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 2