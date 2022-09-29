ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Putin Ally Drowns in Latest Mysterious Death of Russian Tycoons

A top energy executive has toppled off a speeding boat, becoming the latest Russian tycoon to die under strange and mysterious circumstances, according to local reports. Ivan Pechorin, 39, was the managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. He was sailing Saturday off Russky Island in the Sea of Japan when he fell overboard.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magomed Ismailov
Daily Mail

Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies

The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Boxing#Combat#Russian#Bkfc#Red Corner#Mma
The US Sun

Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians

HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber

BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’

A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy