Healdsburg, CA

Santa Rosa Police Looking for Violent Carjacking Thief

A man who was out of prison on conditional release in connection with a carjacking offense is wanted on suspicion of trying to commit a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. Police say on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez violently forced a man from his pickup truck, beat him, then tried to take the truck. Leaton-Gomez allegedly attacked after the victim declined an offer to buy his truck. The 67-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and bloodied after getting knocked out. Leaton-Gomez, who had been out of prison since June, is still on the loose.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Two Juveniles Who Escaped Custody Recaptured in Ukiah

Two kids who escaped from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. Late Sunday morning, a boy and girl were working in the garden area of the Ukiah facility when they climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire. Within a few minutes, girl was detained and then taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to escape. The boy was not immediately found. A few hours later, Ukiah police were dispatched to the area of Hazel Avenue for a possible sighting of the boy and managed to locate him and take him into custody. Both will potentially face new charges related to their escape attempt.
UKIAH, CA
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
VALLEJO, CA
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County

On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Cloverdale Man Arrested for Stealing Guns and Copper Wire

A 36-year-old man from Cloverdale has been charged on suspicion of stealing guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire. Charles Greppi was arrested last Monday night, after police spotted him towing a stolen trailer. Authorities then searched his home, finding stripped copper wire, a stolen ATV, three types of ghost guns, and a frame for making another ghost gun. Greppi was wanted in connection with several recent burglaries in Cloverdale and prosecutors are now pursuing more charges against him.
CLOVERDALE, CA
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint

Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall

The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland

A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
PORTLAND, OR
[UPDATE: Captured]Law Enforcement Searching Ukiah for Escapee from Mendocino County Juvenile Hall

The following is a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green long sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
UKIAH, CA
Rancho Cotate Changes Protocols as Lockdown Suspect Arrested

Rancho Cotate High School is making changes to how it notifies parents about on-campus security issues. This follows a lockdown that happened on September 22nd. Parents complained they weren’t told about the lockdown until it was already over. The school in Rohnert Park was locked down for 45 minutes following reports of a man with a gun on the nearby Copeland Creek Trail. Rancho Cotate Principal Louis Ganzler says protocols are now being updated. The school now plans to send a text message to parents immediately after a lockdown has been ordered and campus has been secured, adding that more information will be sent following the initial text.
Man accused of brandishing firearm on Rohnert Park trail arrested on multiple felony counts

ROHNERT PARK – A man suspected of brandishing a firearm along a trail in Rohnert Park last week has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including alleged child abuse, authorities said.Shortly after noon on September 22, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. A caller reported that the suspect displayed the handle of a firearm and left the area.Authorities searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him. The search also led to the lockdowns of nearby Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate

The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Rohnert Park prowler mischief continues

Occurrences of prowlers seen in Rohnert Park have continued following the creepy M-section clown reported on in last week’s issue of the STAR. This week’s trespassers appear to be kids and younger aged teens who’ve been spotted in local neighborhoods. Footage and stories related to these cases have been shared recently by community members on Nextdoor.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs

The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
SAN PABLO, CA

