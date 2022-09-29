Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Police release footage of violent carjacking in Santa Rosa
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Violent Carjacking Thief
A man who was out of prison on conditional release in connection with a carjacking offense is wanted on suspicion of trying to commit a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. Police say on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez violently forced a man from his pickup truck, beat him, then tried to take the truck. Leaton-Gomez allegedly attacked after the victim declined an offer to buy his truck. The 67-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and bloodied after getting knocked out. Leaton-Gomez, who had been out of prison since June, is still on the loose.
ksro.com
Two Juveniles Who Escaped Custody Recaptured in Ukiah
Two kids who escaped from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. Late Sunday morning, a boy and girl were working in the garden area of the Ukiah facility when they climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire. Within a few minutes, girl was detained and then taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to escape. The boy was not immediately found. A few hours later, Ukiah police were dispatched to the area of Hazel Avenue for a possible sighting of the boy and managed to locate him and take him into custody. Both will potentially face new charges related to their escape attempt.
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
kymkemp.com
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County
On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Lakeport Bicycle Store Burglary; Public Assistance Sought in Locating Bicycle
Originally Published By: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page. “Early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 we responded to Konocti Bicycles on Main Street to investigate the report of a burglary. The front display window was smashed out and a $2300.00 2022 Scott Scale 940 bicycle was taken by the suspect. Sgt....
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested for Stealing Guns and Copper Wire
A 36-year-old man from Cloverdale has been charged on suspicion of stealing guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire. Charles Greppi was arrested last Monday night, after police spotted him towing a stolen trailer. Authorities then searched his home, finding stripped copper wire, a stolen ATV, three types of ghost guns, and a frame for making another ghost gun. Greppi was wanted in connection with several recent burglaries in Cloverdale and prosecutors are now pursuing more charges against him.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
mendofever.com
Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall
The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
mendofever.com
Subject Refusing To Leave Bathroom, Found Mask – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Law Enforcement Searching Ukiah for Escapee from Mendocino County Juvenile Hall
The following is a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green long sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
ksro.com
Rancho Cotate Changes Protocols as Lockdown Suspect Arrested
Rancho Cotate High School is making changes to how it notifies parents about on-campus security issues. This follows a lockdown that happened on September 22nd. Parents complained they weren’t told about the lockdown until it was already over. The school in Rohnert Park was locked down for 45 minutes following reports of a man with a gun on the nearby Copeland Creek Trail. Rancho Cotate Principal Louis Ganzler says protocols are now being updated. The school now plans to send a text message to parents immediately after a lockdown has been ordered and campus has been secured, adding that more information will be sent following the initial text.
mendofever.com
Female Subject Stuck Under A Grocery Cart, Subjects Watching A Loud Movie – Ukiah Police Logs 10.01.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man accused of brandishing firearm on Rohnert Park trail arrested on multiple felony counts
ROHNERT PARK – A man suspected of brandishing a firearm along a trail in Rohnert Park last week has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including alleged child abuse, authorities said.Shortly after noon on September 22, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. A caller reported that the suspect displayed the handle of a firearm and left the area.Authorities searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him. The search also led to the lockdowns of nearby Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle...
VIDEO: Mysterious stunt cyclist caught on camera by passing motorist
(KRON) — A motorist passing through the North Bay while driving a Tesla caught a mysterious “stunt cyclist” on camera over the weekend. In the video, the cyclist is seen seemingly standing atop his bike, looking more like a surfer than a traditional cyclist. The unknown rider appears to be cruising slowly down the road […]
ksro.com
Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate
The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
sonomastatestar.com
Rohnert Park prowler mischief continues
Occurrences of prowlers seen in Rohnert Park have continued following the creepy M-section clown reported on in last week’s issue of the STAR. This week’s trespassers appear to be kids and younger aged teens who’ve been spotted in local neighborhoods. Footage and stories related to these cases have been shared recently by community members on Nextdoor.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs
The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
