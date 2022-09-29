SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said. CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO