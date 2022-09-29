Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
As Gas Prices Increase, California Energy Commission Asks Questions of Refineries
California is demanding answers into soaring gas prices. The Energy Commission sent a letter to Chevron and four other companies to find out why drivers are paying the most in the nation. Right now, the average is only pennies away from the record high price set in June, rising three cents overnight. State officials are aware of refinery and maintenance issues, but say those factors don’t explain the jump.
ksro.com
SMART Expanding Midday and Afternoon Service
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will expand its midday and afternoon service starting today. A southbound train is scheduled to leave the Schulz-Sonoma County Airport station at 10:22 this morning. Then, a northbound train will leave the Larkspur station at 12:15 in the afternoon. Finally, another northbound train will leave Larkspur at 3:27 p.m. SMART says adding more service will provide an extra connection with the Golden Gate Ferry and expand more service for those taking the train to school and work.
ksro.com
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
ksro.com
Governor Newsom Approves Winter Blend Early to Relieve Gas Prices
California is working to bring relief at the pump. Governor Gavin Newsom is increasing the gas supply by allowing oil refineries to start making the more cost-effective winter blend a month sooner than usual. That means drivers could see prices start to fall well before the Thanksgiving travel rush. Right now, the new statewide average is $6.38 a gallon. That’s 58-cents more than last week and only six-cents shy of the record set in June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Three Sweepstakes Winners Announced for Sonoma County Harvest Fair
Sweepstakes winners have been announced for the 2022 Sonoma County Harvest Fair. Judges tasted 938 wines over two days. The highest ranking wines were judged during the “sweepstakes” round with one red, one white and one specialty wine chosen as the winners. The sweepstakes red winner was the 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir from DeLoach Vineyards. The Sweepstakes White award went to the 2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc from the Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection. Lastly, the Sweepstakes specialty winner was Late Disgorged Brut from Breathless in Healdsburg. You can taste all the award winning wines at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Grand Tasting on Saturday, October 15th. The slimmed down Harvest Fair is just one day this year.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Deputy Saves Man From Opioid Overdose in South Santa Rosa
A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy is being praised after he prevented an opioid overdose last week. Early Thursday morning, a deputy saw a man awkwardly sitting near a building in the 2000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. The man was hardly breathing and had a faint pulse and the deputy noticed two syringes nearby, one of which was empty. Suspecting an opioid overdose, the deputy administered two doses of Narcan and called for emergency medical personnel. The man began to improve and paramedics confirmed it was a likely overdose. All deputies carry Narcan to save someone overdosing or to save another deputy if they have an accidental fentanyl exposure. The sheriff’s department has not released the names of those involved.
ksro.com
City of Napa Considering Purchasing Parcel for Affordable Housing
The Napa City Council will consider buying nearly three acres of land to develop affordable housing during its meeting this afternoon. The parcel of land at 3875 Jefferson Street had originally been intended for a nonprofit housing project called Sanctuary Village. If authorized by the council, two-and-half-million-dollars from funds specifically earmarked for affordable housing will be used to purchase the land. If the city does buy the land, it would be just the first step in developing the site. The city would then need to select an affordable housing developer and create the plans for development.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Violent Carjacking Thief
A man who was out of prison on conditional release in connection with a carjacking offense is wanted on suspicion of trying to commit a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. Police say on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez violently forced a man from his pickup truck, beat him, then tried to take the truck. Leaton-Gomez allegedly attacked after the victim declined an offer to buy his truck. The 67-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and bloodied after getting knocked out. Leaton-Gomez, who had been out of prison since June, is still on the loose.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
ksro.com
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Serious Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Equipment Failure the Cause of Power Outage in Rohnert Park
Pacific Gas and Electric blames an equipment failure for a power outage in Rohnert Park. Nearly 200 customers lost power Wednesday morning, and more than one-hundred remained without power into the night. Several pieces of equipment in an underground vault had to be replaced after getting damaged.
ksro.com
Pet Blessings Given at Saint Francis Winery and Vineyards
Dozens of animals are now blessed after a trip to Saint Francis Winery and Vineyards outside Santa Rosa. Sunday afternoon marked the first Blessing of the Animals in two years, because of the pandemic. A reverend and a deacon were on hand to sprinkle holy water on and bless all kinds of animals, from dogs to birds, to horses and a lizard. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Sonoma County. The winery has hosted pet blessings for the past two decades.
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Law Enforcement Searching Ukiah for Escapee from Mendocino County Juvenile Hall
The following is a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green long sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
ksro.com
Two Juveniles Who Escaped Custody Recaptured in Ukiah
Two kids who escaped from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. Late Sunday morning, a boy and girl were working in the garden area of the Ukiah facility when they climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire. Within a few minutes, girl was detained and then taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to escape. The boy was not immediately found. A few hours later, Ukiah police were dispatched to the area of Hazel Avenue for a possible sighting of the boy and managed to locate him and take him into custody. Both will potentially face new charges related to their escape attempt.
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested for Stealing Guns and Copper Wire
A 36-year-old man from Cloverdale has been charged on suspicion of stealing guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire. Charles Greppi was arrested last Monday night, after police spotted him towing a stolen trailer. Authorities then searched his home, finding stripped copper wire, a stolen ATV, three types of ghost guns, and a frame for making another ghost gun. Greppi was wanted in connection with several recent burglaries in Cloverdale and prosecutors are now pursuing more charges against him.
Update: Northbound Highway 101 in Windsor reopens after major injury collision
SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said. CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.
ksro.com
Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane
A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
Comments / 2