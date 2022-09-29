Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The news was delivered to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in plain terms. When head coach Mike Tomlin told him that the team was making a change, he didn't have to say much. "He said 8's in at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's all he said" Trubisky had a bleak...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Tom Brady Suffers Injury During Kansas City Chiefs Game
Late in the second quarter of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady was sacked by Chiefs CB, L'Jarius Snead, who flew into the backfield without being touched, before laying a strong hit on the Bucs' 45-year-old quarterback. Not only did Brady fumble the football on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns are going to be without rookie running back Jerome Ford for an extended amount of time. Ford was placed on the injured reserve following the close loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Ford appeared to suffer an ankle injury on a kickoff, a spot he’s gotten a chance at this season while being burring on the depth chart at running back.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20
Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix. The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop. The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop. But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aidan Hutchinson May Be ‘Too Mechanical’ First Four Games
Aidan Hutchinson has had and up and start to his NFL career. Detroit's No. 2 overall pick has not been able to fully leave his imprint as a pass rusher and opposing tight ends have been effective brooming him out in his run defense efforts. He currently leads the Lions...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Steelers Hopeful of T.J. Watt’s Return Next Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying optimistic they'll have reigning Defensive Player of the Year soon as they enter a tough part of their schedule. According to The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora, the Steelers are hopeful T.J. Watt will return to the field in Week 6 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Name Kenny Pickett As New Starting Quarterback
View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Kenny Pickett is the team’s new starting quarterback. Up to this point, Mitch Trubisky was the starter for Pittsburgh. Trubisky was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Jets and Pickett went on to rush...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots vs. Packers: Hoyer Out, Zappe In After Veteran QB Suffers Head Injury
The interesting times for New England Patriots cornerbacks appear to be continuing on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With incumbent starter Mac Jones already on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer got the start in his stead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Allow Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges Expire
The Charlotte Hornets allowed Miles Bridges $7.9 million qualifying offer expire, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. What does this mean exactly? The Hornets can still work out a new deal with Bridges at a later date if they choose to and he will remain a restricted free agent.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals Dak Prescott Update: Which QB Starts vs. Rams?
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaits a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries
It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Make Roster Moves Prior to Packers Matchup
FOXBORO — While some teams may turn to a ‘hired gun’ when in need of additional protection on the football field, the New England Patriots have re-enlisted the services of a ‘Cannon.’. Just three weeks after signing with the team’s practice squad, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: ‘Draw the Line!’
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to cap off another exciting week of football. But it was the unfortunate events at the beginning of Week 4 on Thursday Night Football that dominated headlines over the weekend. The Miami Dolphins were visiting the Cincinnati...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Being Called Dr. J’s Favorite Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard and Dr. J have this mutual respect and admiration for each other, but have never have actually point blank told each other how much they admire one another. During the off-season, AllClippers had the exclusive chance to interview Dr. J where he said Kawhi Leonard was 'absolutely' his favorite player in the NBA.
NBA・
Comments / 0