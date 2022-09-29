ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Pending bills target suspended, revoked drivers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-News10 is looking into fatal crashes said to have been caused by revoked or suspended drivers. Our own Anya Tucker has been asking the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, law enforcement and and lawmakers what’s being done to keep these drivers from getting behind the wheel. New York State Assembly […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

State corrections officer cleared of rape charges

A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Fort Edward, NY
Washington State
#Police Sergeant#Police Records
NEWS10 ABC

3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena

Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
COEYMANS, NY
Law Enforcement
WRGB

State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
WNYT

BPD charges three for Home Depot theft

Three people are facing charges after a theft at a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for items, and that he refused to stop when approached by a store employee. Police say an off-duty officer saw this, and followed him out...
BENNINGTON, VT

