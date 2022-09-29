Read full article on original website
Pending bills target suspended, revoked drivers
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-News10 is looking into fatal crashes said to have been caused by revoked or suspended drivers. Our own Anya Tucker has been asking the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, law enforcement and and lawmakers what’s being done to keep these drivers from getting behind the wheel. New York State Assembly […]
Albany PD Chief & D.A. on gun violence response
Efforts to address gun violence in Albany are continuing after multiple shootings, including two that were fatal, were reported this weekend.
State corrections officer cleared of rape charges
A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting
An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting.
Albany man accused of owning handgun while on parole
An Albany man who was already on parole for an unrelated crime was found with a loaded handgun Sunday at his home on Second Street, according to a release from the Albany Police Department.
Saratoga County D.A. candidate reacts to Garafalo’s guilty plea
One of the brothers accused in the death of a retired correction’s officer pled guilty to assault Friday afternoon. Jordan Garafalo is expected to be sentenced to three years in connection with the death of 56 year old Mark French this December. Jordan Garafalo was originally charged in a...
Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department.
Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.
Traffic stop ends in alleged drug bust for Troy man
A Troy man was arrested on Thursday. Ezekiel Mauzon III, 33, faces a number of charges after being pulled over by Watervliet police.
3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena
Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Chopper in Upstate Flies Over Secret Pot Field – Man Arrested!
Colonie Man Arrested after State Police Flew Over his Pot Field. A man in Upstate New York was arrested last week when a State Police helicopter located a large number of pot plants growing in a field right here in the Capital Region. While the perception of marijuana and marijuana...
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide investigation, councilor calls for chief's resignation
Albany Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Officials say 18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway on Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
Police investigate fatal industrial accident in Grafton
State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that took place on Saturday morning. Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill was allegedly struck by a falling piece of equipment, and was declared dead on the scene.
State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
Colonie man accused of illegally growing Cannabis
According to police, a Colonie man was arrested last Tuesday, September 27, after a helicopter spotted his illegal Cannabis.
BPD charges three for Home Depot theft
Three people are facing charges after a theft at a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for items, and that he refused to stop when approached by a store employee. Police say an off-duty officer saw this, and followed him out...
Hudson Falls man facing charges after overnight blaze
A Hudson Falls man has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire on Maple Street.
Worker killed in industrial accident at Grafton business, say State Police
GRAFTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the investigation is ongoing following a fatal industrial accident in Grafton. Police say back on October 1st, State Police responded to to R.J. Valente Gravel on State Route 2 in Grafton, NY, for the report of an industrial accident. According to investigators,...
