ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.

Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
State
South Carolina State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Penny Taylor
CBS Miami

Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland

TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.  The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrier Island#Sanibel Causeway#The Causeway#Hurricane Ian#Cbs Miami
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Hill

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
CBS News

CBS News

559K+
Followers
67K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy