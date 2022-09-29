Read full article on original website
Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others
Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.
Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
Search-and-rescue efforts continue following Hurricane Ian
Crews in Fort Myers continue to look for survivors after Hurricane Ian devestated the Florida city. More than two dozen could still be missing, the mayor said, as some are criticizing the timing of when the county issued its evacuation order. Kris Van Cleave reports.
These people spent years working towards their dream homes. Hurricane Ian swept them away in less than 24 hours.
Childhood sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt devoted years to saving up so they could leave Wisconsin and get their Florida dream home, a little bright yellow house with Caribbean blue doors that quickly earned the nickname "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian came, and blew their roof off "like a zipper."
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"
The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland
TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands. The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
A section of the only road that connects Florida's Sanibel Island with the mainland was knocked off by Hurricane Ian
Stunning photos show a massive section of the roughly three-mile Sanibel Causeway wiped out and collapsed into the waters below it.
Profit drove a 30-year boom. Ian smashed it in a day.
Explosive construction on the west coast of Florida has created new communities during a long absence of hurricanes. Ian rammed into those high-value targets as the state is gripped by an insurance crisis.
Hurricane Ian: Watch Storm Surge Rush Through First Floor of a Naples Condo Building
As Hurricane Ian’s destruction intensifies, a video shows a storm surge rushing through the first floor of a Naples, Florida condo building. WFLA’s Josh Benson took to Twitter to share the video of Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in the city’s area. “Storm surge crushing the bottom floor of a condo in Naples,” he tweeted. Insane power.”
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
Massachusetts residents worry about property in hurricane-ravaged Florida
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents with property in southwest Florida and connections to the area are worried about the destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian. The powerful Category 4 storm came onshore Wednesday, trapping people in flooded homes, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida
While authorities strongly urged people living near Florida’s coast to evacuate ahead of Ian’s landfall, some people decided to stay put and hunker down. Linda Blomquist, who lives in Punta Gorda, Florida, joins News NOW to explain why she and her family decided to ride out the storm at home and what it was like when Ian made landfall. Sept. 29, 2022.
Hurricane Ian has left 80% of Fort Myers without power, city is in for a 'long night': Mayor Kevin Anderson
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson shared the latest on the havoc that Hurricane Ian has wreaked on his Florida city Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
