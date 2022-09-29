ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction

AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
Love “Weird Al” Yankovic? This Book Captures Behind-the-Scenes Stories and Photos From the Famed Parodist’s Career

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The upcoming release of the Roku Channel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has generated quite a bit of interest in the origins of its titular character, who is often regarded as one of the most unusual personas in pop-culture history. But based on the trailer, it seems that the Daniel Radcliffe–starring biopic will parody biopics at least as much (if not more than) it will chronicle the beats of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s actual career.
DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery

The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
‘Leopoldstadt’, ‘The Piano Lesson’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Major Draws

Broadway held fairly steady at the box office last week, with recent arrivals Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson leading the pack of fall newcomers with grosses of $758,988 and $704,051, respectively. In all, Broadway’s 25 current shows took in $25,208,583 for the week ending Oct. 2, a slight 4% slip from the previous week, possibly due to at least in part to the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Attendance was off by only 2%, to 209,668. With six new productions joining the roster in recent weeks, a couple of the old-timers stole some thunder: In it’s final week on Broadway, Come From Away...
Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp

Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Deserves A Massive Apology

After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.
