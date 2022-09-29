After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.

