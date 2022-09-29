Read full article on original website
Related
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Pink Actively Hates Performing 1 of Her Biggest Hits: ‘I Wish I Could Burn That Song’
Pink's fans love her popular songs, but she isn't always eager to perform all of them. She shared which hit she really doesn't like to sing.
RELATED PEOPLE
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind
HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?. An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life. Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own. Love...
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t steal anything..."
Watch These New ’Stranger Things’ Season 4 Bloopers and Try Not to Laugh
The ’Stranger Things’ cast answered fan questions and shared season 4 bloopers at Netflix’s Tudum event.
AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction
AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The MCU’s New ‘Blade’ Movie Is Looking for Extras in Cleveland
“This film takes place in a past time period,” the 'Blade' casting call reads, but it doesn’t specify which one.
Love “Weird Al” Yankovic? This Book Captures Behind-the-Scenes Stories and Photos From the Famed Parodist’s Career
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The upcoming release of the Roku Channel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has generated quite a bit of interest in the origins of its titular character, who is often regarded as one of the most unusual personas in pop-culture history. But based on the trailer, it seems that the Daniel Radcliffe–starring biopic will parody biopics at least as much (if not more than) it will chronicle the beats of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s actual career.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery
The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Wanted To Walk Away From Hollywood After Chadwick Boseman's Death
"I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
‘Leopoldstadt’, ‘The Piano Lesson’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Major Draws
Broadway held fairly steady at the box office last week, with recent arrivals Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson leading the pack of fall newcomers with grosses of $758,988 and $704,051, respectively. In all, Broadway’s 25 current shows took in $25,208,583 for the week ending Oct. 2, a slight 4% slip from the previous week, possibly due to at least in part to the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Attendance was off by only 2%, to 209,668. With six new productions joining the roster in recent weeks, a couple of the old-timers stole some thunder: In it’s final week on Broadway, Come From Away...
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
ComicBook
Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp
Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.
Watch Nick Offerman Silently Drink Whisky for 45 Minutes
What, like you have something better to do?
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Deserves A Massive Apology
After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.
Mental_Floss
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0