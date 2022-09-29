Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Cowlitz County commissioners reject land use change for subdivision in Woodland Bottoms
A 200-acre change in land use designation in the Woodland Bottoms south of the city has been denied after the chief concern centered around the potential residential project’s impacts. During its Sept. 20 meeting, the Cowlitz County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the county planning commission’s...
opb.org
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
thereflector.com
Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs
A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
opb.org
Officers’ testimony indicates Portland police still have an aggressive understanding of use-of-force law
Portland police officer testimony in a civil trial last week suggests police in the city have an understanding of civil rights and use-of-force laws that stands in sharp contrast to that of the federal courts and of lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice. In one instance, an officer appeared to not fully understand the bureau’s use-of-force directives.
opb.org
Grand jury fails to indict West Linn doctor accused of abuse
A West Linn doctor accused of sexual abuse by more than 100 women and children was not charged with any crimes. That’s despite him having lost his medical license over some of the same claims. When a grand jury was presented with the evidence gathered by police and prosecutors in Clackamas County earlier this year, they decided it was not enough to justify charging the former doctor. The alleged victims of the abuse say that’s because local agencies did not do everything they could to secure charges. OPB reporters Amelia Templeton and Conrad Wilson tried to find out why. Templeton joins us with the story.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
It is up to the school board to fix the damage they have done
Board's email to the community a poor attempt to justify their decisions and actions(Editor's note: This column was addressed to the Newberg school board) Your recent email to our community demands a response. And this is my attempt at helping you reflect on your decisions and defensive rhetoric. The basis of your email and the core of your actions are not only inherently wrong, but they attempt to paint the board as a victim of your own decisions, when in fact the board is the perpetrator of unethical, illegal and indefensible decisions over the course of the last 18 months....
opb.org
Oregon Remembrance Project works on restorative justice in Grants Pass and Oregon City
Last year, Coos Bay erected a marker commemorating Oregon’s only known lynching. It came to be after years of work by many members of the community, but the marker itself was just the start of a process of restorative justice, says Taylor Stewart. He is the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project and is currently working on more initiatives to remember Oregon’s racist history and ways to move forward. Stewart tells us about efforts in Grants Pass and Oregon City.
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clark County (Clark County, WA)
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened near NE 102nd Street and NE St.Johns Road at around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival of the emergency responders, a 2002 Ford Escape was found on it’s...
thereflector.com
Kalama fire grows to over 430 acres
The Kalama fire on the south side of Mount St. Helens has grown to approximately 435 acres in size and is about 5% contained. The fire is located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp. An update on the fire released on Friday, Sept. 30 said the acreage increased slightly with...
KATU.com
Police: Driver partially ejected and pinned under SUV in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that occurred Saturday night that saw a person partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Officials say they were sent to an area near NE 102nd Street and NE St. Johns Road just after...
Voodoo Doughnut addresses new workers union; employees respond
The Portland-based, national donut chain Voodoo Doughnut has responded to the news that, on Sept. 27, employees at its original Old Town location voted to become a federally recognized union titled: Doughnut Workers United.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Does this sound like someone concerned about election integrity?
Greg Kimsey does not honor his word. He agreed to debate his opponent in the coming November election, Brett Simpson, at the Clark County Republican Women’s Sept. 9 dinner. He backed out. I know for a fact that he is not willing to do an audit or have an outside auditor inspect his computers. He has agreed with our canvassing results but is unwilling to change the voting rolls.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
