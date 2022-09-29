CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says multiple suspects are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim. Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO