KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
wjpf.com
wjpf.com
Murder trial underway in Wayne County (Ill.)
Jury selection began Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Several jurors were seated for the trial of Brodey Murbarger. He was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols, a Fairfield girl who went missing in 2014 at the age of 15. Jury selection was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman arrested on warrant for murder
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on a recently issued warrant for murder. Christina Bartley of North Broadway is being held in the Marion County Jail in lieu of a $1-million bond. The file has not yet been unsealed so no other details...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale in custody, police say
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says multiple suspects are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim. Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
wpsdlocal6.com
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah returns home in good health, police say
PADUCAH — Police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old boy reporting missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Julian Tankersley was last seen on Sunday at 1612 Madison St. Police say Tankersley, who is African American, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He...
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – OCTOBER 3RD, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON MONDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 23-year-old Jeremiah Watson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail Bond. 72-year-old Ivory Simmons of Mt. Vernon...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
KFVS12
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
wjpf.com
Two suspects have been charged following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County
Two people have been charged following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County. 23 year old Treyaveon Massie and 43 year old Retha McIntire, both of Evansville, IN have been arrested for First Degree Murder. The charges come after a report of a shooting at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park between...
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Illinois murder, immediately sentenced
A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel.
