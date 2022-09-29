Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says 3 Things Are Preventing the Market From Having a Sustained Rally
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that Monday's rally won't last because none of the headwinds to the economy have abated. Stocks rebounded on Monday after an ugly end to the month and quarter on Friday, notching the best day since June for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500′s best day since July.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
Credit Suisse Shares Pare Losses After Earlier Plunging as Much as 10%
Shares of Credit Suisse took a swing after earlier plunging as much as 10% Monday as the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank's executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps,...
Watch Now: ETF Edge – the Man Who Calls ESG “Woke Capitalism”
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
Apple's App Store Revenue Fell in September as Game Purchases Cooled, Morgan Stanley Says
Apple's App Store revenue declined about 5% in September, according to Morgan Stanley, the steepest drop since the bank started modeling the data in 2015. It's another sign that the App Store could face challenges as the economy slows. Apple's App Store net revenue fell about 5% in September, according...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring in Its Retail Business
Amazon confirmed a report that the company is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business. Tech companies have announced layoffs, hiring freezes and cost cutting efforts amid fears of an economic downturn. Amazon is pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report published...
Treasury Yields Fall for a Second Day as Investors Weigh Central Bank Policy
Treasury yields fell across the board for a second day Tuesday as traders weigh actions from central banks going forward. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 3 basis points to 3.615%, after having surpassed the 4% mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 4.084%.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Bullish on Disney
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club." TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ......
What Do Tax Cuts and Market Chaos Mean for Young Brits? 3 Experts Give Their Advice
The U.K. economy has been gripped by market mayhem for the last week. The British pound plummeted, the value of government bonds crashed and the Bank of England intervened with an emergency plan to stabilize financial markets. This chaos can be traced back to Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announcing a...
Britain's Tax Cut Pivot Might Not Be Enough to Quell Market Mayhem
LONDON — The U.K. government's reversal on scrapping the top rate of income tax is down to political optics and will not reassure market skittishness over its economic plan, analysts told CNBC Monday. The tax cut, which Prime Minister Liz Truss was defending just hours before, would have abolished...
The Job Market's ‘Game of Musical Chairs' May Be Slowing — But Workers Still Have Power, Say Economists
Job openings fell to 10.1 million in August, a 1.1 million decline from July, according to the U.S. Department of Labor JOLTS report issued Tuesday. However, job openings and voluntary job quitting remain high by historical standards while layoffs are low. While the labor market appears to be cooling as...
The Fed Is Going to Cause ‘Unbelievable Calamities' If They Keep Hiking, According to Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path – an attempt to tamp down the highest inflation in decades – is set to cause damage to the global economy if the central bank keeps going, according to billionaire Barry Sternlicht. "They are going to cause unbelievable calamities if they...
Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion to Build a Computer Chip Factory in New York
Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
Job Openings Plunged by More Than 1.1 Million in August
Job openings in August totaled 10.05 million, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July and more than a million less than expected. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover numbers are watched closely by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reverse runaway inflation that has been pushed by the tight labor market.
High Mortgage Rates, Tight Supply and Economic Uncertainty: Here's What's Happening With Home Prices
Black Knight, a real estate software, data and analytics firm, reported the second straight month of declines in August, with prices down 0.98% from July. CoreLogic also released a home price report this week that showed home prices in August still 13.5% higher than August 2021. Prices are off their...
Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
Mastercard Pushes Deeper Into Crypto With New Tool for Combating Fraud
Mastercard will on Tuesday launch a new product called Crypto Secure that helps banks assess the risk of crime associated with crypto merchants on its network. The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing...
South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion
Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
Samsung Aims to Make the World's Most Advanced Chips in 5 Years, as It Plays Catch Up With TSMC
Samsung said it will begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer process in 2027 after beginning mass production of 3 nanometer semiconductors this year. These would be some of the most advanced chips in the world as Samsung looks to catch up with market...
