ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says 3 Things Are Preventing the Market From Having a Sustained Rally

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that Monday's rally won't last because none of the headwinds to the economy have abated. Stocks rebounded on Monday after an ugly end to the month and quarter on Friday, notching the best day since June for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500′s best day since July.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Credit Suisse Shares Pare Losses After Earlier Plunging as Much as 10%

Shares of Credit Suisse took a swing after earlier plunging as much as 10% Monday as the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank's executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps,...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Now: ETF Edge – the Man Who Calls ESG “Woke Capitalism”

CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Google Searches#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Datatrek Research#Americans
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring in Its Retail Business

Amazon confirmed a report that the company is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business. Tech companies have announced layoffs, hiring freezes and cost cutting efforts amid fears of an economic downturn. Amazon is pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report published...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall for a Second Day as Investors Weigh Central Bank Policy

Treasury yields fell across the board for a second day Tuesday as traders weigh actions from central banks going forward. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 3 basis points to 3.615%, after having surpassed the 4% mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 4.084%.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Bullish on Disney

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club." TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ......
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Britain's Tax Cut Pivot Might Not Be Enough to Quell Market Mayhem

LONDON — The U.K. government's reversal on scrapping the top rate of income tax is down to political optics and will not reassure market skittishness over its economic plan, analysts told CNBC Monday. The tax cut, which Prime Minister Liz Truss was defending just hours before, would have abolished...
INCOME TAX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion to Build a Computer Chip Factory in New York

Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Job Openings Plunged by More Than 1.1 Million in August

Job openings in August totaled 10.05 million, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July and more than a million less than expected. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover numbers are watched closely by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reverse runaway inflation that has been pushed by the tight labor market.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mastercard Pushes Deeper Into Crypto With New Tool for Combating Fraud

Mastercard will on Tuesday launch a new product called Crypto Secure that helps banks assess the risk of crime associated with crypto merchants on its network. The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion

Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy