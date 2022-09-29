Read full article on original website
Together, Blyncsy and Rekor Systems will bring AI and real time insights to roadways across the country
SALT LAKE CITY – Blyncsy and Rekor Systems (“Rekor”) announced they are partnering to utilize AI-powered detection of roadway assets to enhance Rekor’s Roadway Monitoring & Response Platform. By integrating Blyncsy’s real-time automated detections into Rekor’s roadway management platform, Rekor will increase visibility into the state of incidents to respond quickly and efficiently, thus increasing roadway safety.
Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc, Acquires Geosynthetic Systems
Terrafix Geosynthetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett and Platt, has acquired Ottawa based Geosynthetics Systems. Geosynthetic Systems specializes in the distribution of products used for erosion and sediment control, drainage and stormwater management, construction, gabion systems, engineered walls, and landscaping. Geosynthetic Systems was founded by Peter Mulrooney, an entrepreneur,...
LoRa Alliance® Announces New Relay Feature that Extends LoRaWAN® Coverage for Metering, Utilities, Smart Cities and Industrial Applications
Battery-operated relays provide easy to deploy, low power, and standards-based approach to achieve robust network coverage in challenging environments. Fremont, Calif. – October 3, 2022 – The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it has expanded the LoRaWAN link-layer standard with the addition of a relay specification. Relay allows for battery-operated, easy-to-deploy network coverage extensions at a fraction of the cost of adding additional gateways. This allows LoRaWAN to achieve excellent coverage in use cases requiring deep indoor or underground coverage, or relay data on satellite connected LoRaWAN devices within proximity. The LoRa Alliance is hosting a webinar about the new relay feature tomorrow, October 4 at 7am US PDT, click here for information or to register.
WSP Acquires Odeh Engineers
NEW YORK — WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Odeh Engineers, a 40-person structural engineering firm with offices in Providence, Rhode Island and Boston. The transaction adds significant structural engineering capabilities for the property and buildings sector in the...
Paul Wiedefeld Joins HDR as Northeast Region Transportation Director
OMAHA, Neb. — Paul Wiedefeld has joined HDR as director of the firm’s transportation practice in the Northeast U.S. Wiedefeld brings four decades of transportation industry experience with half of those years as the CEO of major aviation and transit agencies. As HDR’s Northeast transportation director, he will provide leadership across 14 states from Virginia to Maine, plus the District of Columbia.
New RADOX® OFL™ cables will increase safety and operational lifetime in the Oil & Gas industry
A new portfolio of innovative cabling solutions will set a new benchmark for the oil & gas industry, as HUBER+SUHNER targets to address key safety, efficiency and delivery challenges for onshore and offshore applications. Four new RADOX® OFL™ cable solutions will be launched over the next 18 months, tackling critical...
Global Energy Sector Recorded the Highest Market Cap Growth at 30%
According to StockApps.com, the global energy sector recorded the highest market cap growth at 30%. The Healthcare sector came second with a market cap of 23%, followed by technology at 17%. Telecommunication remained the worst hit, with a -6% growth in 2022. Speaking on the data, StockApps specialist, Edith Reads,...
Breaking Ground Board Welcomes Andy D’Amico of UAG
NEW YORK, NY– Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer and manager, today announced the appointment of Andrew D’Amico to its board of directors. Andy is Founding President and CEO of Urban Atelier Group (UAG), a boutique construction management firm headquartered in New York City. UAG’s culture is rooted in the ethos of an atelier, viewing itself as a creative workshop where each member has a voice and the ability to elicit change. The firm offers expertise, accountability, and transparency at every stage of the construction process, and some of its most notable and recent work includes Bronx Point, Olympia Dumbo, 100 Flatbush, and Morgan North.
Everhome Suites by Choice, Designed by Woolpert, Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Debut Hotel
JEFF SMITH OF WOOLPERT (FROM LEFT), PHIL POWERS OF PALADIN EQUITY CAPITAL, RON BURGETT OF CHOICE HOTELS AND TIM REBER OF WOOLPERT CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF EVERHOME SUITES IN CORONA, CALIF., ON THURSDAY, SEPT. 29. Choice Hotels International and hotel developer Paladin Equity Capital unveil inaugural Everhome Suites location.
