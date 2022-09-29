Battery-operated relays provide easy to deploy, low power, and standards-based approach to achieve robust network coverage in challenging environments. Fremont, Calif. – October 3, 2022 – The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it has expanded the LoRaWAN link-layer standard with the addition of a relay specification. Relay allows for battery-operated, easy-to-deploy network coverage extensions at a fraction of the cost of adding additional gateways. This allows LoRaWAN to achieve excellent coverage in use cases requiring deep indoor or underground coverage, or relay data on satellite connected LoRaWAN devices within proximity. The LoRa Alliance is hosting a webinar about the new relay feature tomorrow, October 4 at 7am US PDT, click here for information or to register.

