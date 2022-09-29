Simpson Strong-Tie Introduces Steel Spline Solution for Quickly and Easily Connecting Mass Timber Panels

SALT LAKE CITY – Blyncsy and Rekor Systems (“Rekor”) announced they are partnering to utilize AI-powered detection of roadway assets to enhance Rekor’s Roadway Monitoring & Response Platform. By integrating Blyncsy’s real-time automated detections into Rekor’s roadway management platform, Rekor will increase visibility into the state of incidents to respond quickly and efficiently, thus increasing roadway safety.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO