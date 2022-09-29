Simpson Strong-Tie Introduces Steel Spline Solution for Quickly and Easily Connecting Mass Timber Panels

Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
Together, Blyncsy and Rekor Systems will bring AI and real time insights to roadways across the country
SALT LAKE CITY – Blyncsy and Rekor Systems (“Rekor”) announced they are partnering to utilize AI-powered detection of roadway assets to enhance Rekor’s Roadway Monitoring & Response Platform. By integrating Blyncsy’s real-time automated detections into Rekor’s roadway management platform, Rekor will increase visibility into the state of incidents to respond quickly and efficiently, thus increasing roadway safety.
informedinfrastructure.com
Q.E QED Environmental Systems Highlights AutoPump® Ultra 4+ Aggressive Fluid Duty
Dexter, MI – Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), highlights its AutoPump® Ultra 4+ Aggressive Fluid Duty landfill liquid pump that features upgraded materials that extends the pump’s service life and expands its use cases to a wider set of conditions.
informedinfrastructure.com
Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc, Acquires Geosynthetic Systems
Terrafix Geosynthetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett and Platt, has acquired Ottawa based Geosynthetics Systems. Geosynthetic Systems specializes in the distribution of products used for erosion and sediment control, drainage and stormwater management, construction, gabion systems, engineered walls, and landscaping. Geosynthetic Systems was founded by Peter Mulrooney, an entrepreneur,...
informedinfrastructure.com
Everhome Suites by Choice, Designed by Woolpert, Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Debut Hotel
JEFF SMITH OF WOOLPERT (FROM LEFT), PHIL POWERS OF PALADIN EQUITY CAPITAL, RON BURGETT OF CHOICE HOTELS AND TIM REBER OF WOOLPERT CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF EVERHOME SUITES IN CORONA, CALIF., ON THURSDAY, SEPT. 29. Choice Hotels International and hotel developer Paladin Equity Capital unveil inaugural Everhome Suites location.
Comments / 0