Manchester, VT

Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCR07_0iFLb7ZY00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.

According to a Northshire Bookstore Facebook post , the Ihasz sisters assumed stewardship and operational control of the retail locations in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga Springs, as well as the online e-commerce site, on September 26. Clark French will be stepping back from his roles at Northshire to focus on his family after the passing of his partner and wife Lu French.

French will remain a stakeholder in the bookstore and will continue to serve as an advisor and supporter through this transition. Newly appointed Director of Operations, Scott Austin, will join the sisters in support of the senior management team and staff.

Flipside Gaming opens at new Clifton Park location

The Northshire Bookstore was founded in Manchester in 1976. In 2001, the store changed owners and in 2013, the Saratoga Springs location was opened. In 2021, Clark and Lu French became the new owners.

“The Ihasz family has been part of the southern Vermont community for decades, and they continue to maintain their family residence in Danby,” said the Facebook post. “The sisters are uniquely positioned to combine their personal experiences and their strong collective business capabilities to maintain and expand the offerings of these independent bookstores.”

WILTON, NY
