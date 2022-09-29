ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys' Latin middle, high schools to reopen Friday after student found with loaded gun magazine

By Howard Monroe
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Boys' Latin Charter Middle and High Schools will reopen Friday after they were put on lockdown and closed Thursday. That came after a loaded gun magazine was found in a student's backpack.

All of these developments happened on the same day a group of parents and educators came together to find solutions to violence in schools.

"Let a kid be a kid and that's what's missing now. These kids can even be a child," father Darryl Johnson said.

Parents were once again forced to frantically come to the aid of their children. This time at Boys' Latin Charter Middle and High Schools in West Philly. A loaded gun magazine was found nearby at the middle school. No one was injured.

Johnson is among the fathers who rushed to the school.

"My son just turned 18 so the fear of a father is unnerving because you know that it could happen at any given time," Johnson said.

"It's just eye-opening that anything can happen anywhere you go in the city, now it's like nowhere is safe," student Taliq Johnson said.

SWAT teams and the K-9 unit were brought in to lead the investigation.

No shots were ever fired and no one was injured.

A middle school student was taken into custody. It's not clear if they will face any charges.

"It's just ridiculous with these kids killing each other. All of this crime going on. I don't know what to do. We need to find out what to do to stop this," grandparent Antoinette Stafford said.

This incident happened on the same day that a group of educators and parents were scheduled to come together to address violence in Philadelphia's schools.

"The Big Thing," is a two-day summit aimed at addressing social issues in schools. The shooting outside of Roxborough high school earlier this week added more urgency to their message.

"Why do people feel they need to resort to gun violence? What are the issues in their lives that need to be addressed for them to find alternative sources to express feelings and things like that," City Year executive director Darryl Bundrige said.

They plan on bringing these ideas to state lawmakers and local school districts, including Philadelphia.

