Gainesville, GA

Gainesville brothers charged in meth trafficking bust

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1NHT_0iFKNP8400
Roughly $17,000 in meth and $10,000 in cash were seized after a meth trafficking investigation in Gainesville. Provided by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

A pair of Gainesville brothers were charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found roughly $17,000 of the drug in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, both of Gainesville, were booked Wednesday, Sept. 28, in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a home Wednesday on Cherry Lane in Gainesville.

Investigators found more than 180 grams of meth and more than $10,000 in cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the estimated street value of the drugs is $17,000.

Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
