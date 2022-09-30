ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

'Moon Girl Reads' TikTok videos encourage others to read, expose diverse authors to wider audience

By Marc Cota-Robles via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAXFv_0iFK9hWr00

TikTok usually brings to mind food recipes, weird challenges for teens and odd dances. However, one local teen is using the social media app for good! It started as a hobby, because Selene Velez loves to read. Her "Moon Girl Reads" TikTok videos are now encouraging others to read and exposing authors to a wider audience.

It all started in May of 2020 when she was a senior in high school in Long Beach.

"I chose not to use my name because I didn't want the girls in my school to know I was making TikTok videos," Selene said. "So I went with 'Moon Girl Reads' and just kind of started posting videos about books really for fun, and then I started talking about books that I guess people liked and things kind of blew up."

So much so, she was in the New York Times! And she hasn't stopped...gaining more and more followers along the way, and pointing them toward some of her favorite books.

MORE | 2 moms behind Lil' Libros want kids to have pride in their culture

The co-founders of Lil' Libros said their idea stemmed from a need for books teaching kids with Latin American roots they have a lot to be proud of.

"I kind of just read romance, fantasy, sometimes I'll get spicy with historical fiction," Selene said.

Selene is Mexican-Filipina... and says that cultural identity is a big part of who she is and it does influence who she tends to support in her own videos.

"As a person with a platform in general to give spotlight to people who have my similar background, just to kind of raise up our voices and also relate to other content creators and hype each other up," she said.

Her message to other readers? Just do it!

"Even if it's small, take the time," she said.. "Five minutes, cinco minutos; please spend some time reading."

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
techaiapp.com

The Viral Chocolate Cake That’s Now Available As a Mix

It’s finally here. LA’s favorite grain-free bakery now makes a chocolate cake mix you can order at home to create one of the most popular dessert recipes we’ve ever shared on TCM. The Sweet Laurel brand was born out of a personal wellness need. Co-founder Laurel Gallucci...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#The New York Times#Lil Libros#Latin American#Mexican
newsantaana.com

Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting L.A. This Fall

The brand new immersive experience will transform Los Angeles into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At 1345 N Montebello Blvd., epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides (armed with walkie-talkies, headbands and flashlights) — navigating riveting, new interactive narratives developed with the actual show creators! Ready to journey into the Upside Down? Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to grab tickets once they’re released on October 6 at 9am! You’ll walk through iconic sets transporting you to the Upside Down, encounter your favorite characters and experience memorable scenes, and uncover hidden secrets and plenty of thrills in the Hawkins Lab.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
uscannenbergmedia.com

Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me

Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s Yost Theater to host the KISS Kruise fest on Oct. 28

Los Angeles, California This October, sailing out of Los Angeles, California, the 11th KISS Kruise will take to the high seas with over 3,000 KISS fans aboard and ready to rock! Each year, various fan organized pre kruise parties are held in the city of departure. This year, kruisers Joe and Patrice D’Angelo, with a team of fellow KISS Navy members will present “Kruise Fest” a two day bon voyage party and concert at the Hilton Downtown San Pedro and the Yost Theater. Kruise Fest is “by the fans for the fans!” All events are open to the public and have much to offer for music fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecorsaironline.com

'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
LOS ANGELES, CA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove

This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
musicfestnews.com

Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles

Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles. This was definitely not a drill, but Roger Waters’ Los Angeles stop at Crypto.com Arena was certainly one of the more brilliant concert experiences in recent memory. Originally scheduled during peak pandemic times in 2020, there’s been no shortage of world-going-to-hell material to further infuse the proceedings of Waters’ current tour, and he lets us know it. Presented “in the round” with an end-to-end stage split by a short side-to-side axis, the show (September 28, the second of two nights here) was an immersive musical, visual, political, and personal journey. Waters and his band played to, and for, everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy

No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy