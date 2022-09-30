ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Stunning Photos Show Hurricane Ian's Destructive Aftermath

By Chris McGonigal, Ryan Grenoble
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaFUF_0iFK2f9i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yxofo_0iFK2f9i00 A man takes photos of boats wrecked by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers on Thursday. (Photo: GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images)

Extremely dangerous conditions persist in Florida as Hurricane Ian , now a tropical storm, moved north up the Atlantic coast, leaving a trail of destruction.

Ian dropped anywhere from 6 inches to 20 inches of rain across central Florida, with peak wind gusts of 140 mph recorded in Cape Coral, near where it made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 monster.

As search and rescue efforts ramp up, the death toll remained unclear. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told “Good Morning America” the fatalities are likely “in the hundreds,” but his office was unable to confirm the number to HuffPost and Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was “an estimate” based on 911 calls from stranded residents.

More than 2.6 million people were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us , and it will take time for that to be fully restored.

“We’ve already restored about three-quarters of a million customers, but clearly the more impacted areas near Naples and Fort Myers will take longer,” Peter Robbins, a spokesperson for Florida Power and Light, told CNN . “We won’t stop until every last person is on, but I know our customers are going to need some patience.”

See the latest photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUtbY_0iFK2f9i00 Vehicles drive through standing water left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 in Port Charlotte.  (Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Eg02_0iFK2f9i00
A man walks into a flooded street to check on his mother in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Orlando.  (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3644Zo_0iFK2f9i00 In this aerial view, vehicles line up to purchase gasoline in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 in Port Charlotte.  (Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvcYf_0iFK2f9i00
Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Bonita Springs.  (Photo: Sean Rayford via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7FrF_0iFK2f9i00 Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29.  (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQogV_0iFK2f9i00
A woman walks through her Fort Myers neighborhood Thursday on a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (Photo: GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROQKH_0iFK2f9i00 A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen on Sept. 29.  (Photo: Wilfredo Lee via AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfe9U_0iFK2f9i00
Commercial businesses are seen Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee via AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXVCe_0iFK2f9i00 Jake Moses, 19, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29. (Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WzlF_0iFK2f9i00 Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29.  (Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoDDb_0iFK2f9i00 Remnants of damaged homes and flooded vehicles are seen in Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29, 2022.  (Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bklBX_0iFK2f9i00 This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. (Photo: via Associated Press) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brnLS_0iFK2f9i00 Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jPag_0iFK2f9i00 Residents of mobile homes clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers on Sept. 29.  (Photo: GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Akl8u_0iFK2f9i00 People embrace as they survey property damage in Bonita Springs on Sept. 29.  (Photo: Sean Rayford via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7nGj_0iFK2f9i00 A man tries to ride bike in the flooding in Fort Myers on Sept. 29.  (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAiZM_0iFK2f9i00 A view of flooded and damaged area aftermath of hurricane in a neighborhood in  Fort Myers on Sept. 29.  (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haUb0_0iFK2f9i00 A commercial sign lies in the street after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on Thursday in Bartow. (Photo: Gerardo Mora via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqXBK_0iFK2f9i00 Tom Park begins cleaning up Thursday after Hurricane Ian moved through Punta Gorda. (Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47czfV_0iFK2f9i00 In this aerial view, damaged homes are seen Thursday after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida in Punta Gorda. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wf998_0iFK2f9i00 Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat Thursday that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the Fort Myers area. (Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9fHb_0iFK2f9i00 Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. (Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lutQv_0iFK2f9i00 Residents inspect damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, on Sept. 29. (Photo: GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfESl_0iFK2f9i00 Stefanie Karas stands in her apartment after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Thursday in Fort Myers.  (Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQDFj_0iFK2f9i00 A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, in Lee County, was knocked out by Hurricane Ian on Thursday. (Photo: Associated Press) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYKRu_0iFK2f9i00 Orange County Fire Rescue's firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday. (Photo: Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGtDA_0iFK2f9i00 Damaged boats are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers on Thursday. (Photo: Marco Bello via Reuters) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro8fj_0iFK2f9i00 Shawn Hulbert, 38, stands outside his damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda on Thursday. (Photo: Shannon Stapleton via Reuters) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pkiwx_0iFK2f9i00 Vehicles sit in floodwater at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in Orlando. (Photo: John Raoux/Associated Press)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Keith Alexander
3d ago

walk like duk quak like a Duk it must be a Duk. if they tell u there is a HURRICANE COMIN BELIEVE THEM.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Bartow, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Park
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Coast#Getty Images#Hurricane Ian#Florida Power And Light#Cnn
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

165K+
Followers
9K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy