Kid Cudi Said Timothée Chalamet Agreed To Star In Netflix's "Entergalactic" Before Reading The Script

By Terry Carter Jr.
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0Tzw_0iFK2NSk00

ICYMI: Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet are BFFs, and it's one of my favorite Hollywood bromances .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02isBJ_0iFK2NSk00
Photo by Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

In fact, Timothée credits Cudi for inspiring him to pursue acting as a full-time career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6dqF_0iFK2NSk00
John Sciulli / Getty Images for GQ

"He kinda expressed to me some of his concerns about acting, and I just tried to be big bro for him," Cudi recalled after first meeting the Dune star when he was 17 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWbVO_0iFK2NSk00

In 2017, Timmy told James Corden, "Cudi really inspired me to be an artist in a lot of ways."

John Sciulli / Getty Images for GQ

The following year, Cudi tweeted that Timmy was his favorite artist at the moment:

@RealChalamet https://t.co/9sOiuQEzNt

@KiDCuDi 04:56 AM - 26 Mar 2018

Naturally, Timmy had this reaction:

UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE FUCK DOWN https://t.co/KcUS0avkDn

@RealChalamet 02:00 AM - 27 Mar 2018

Since then, the bros have been spotted hanging out over the holidays...

Timmy and me on New Years Eve

@KiDCuDi 09:27 PM - 25 Jan 2021

...vibin' backstage at concerts...

Chillin w Willis

@KiDCuDi 02:07 AM - 11 Jun 2022

...taking selfies at the Met Gala...

@KiDCuDi 02:13 PM - 10 Oct 2021

..and stunting on red carpets together. We love to see it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDkKv_0iFK2NSk00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

TBH, I need a guy who looks at me the way Timothée looks at Cudi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ACgb_0iFK2NSk00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

After starring in multiple projects together, including Netflix's Don't Look Up and Cudi's 2021 documentary, A Man Named Scott, the dynamic duo teamed up once more for Netflix's newest animated series Entergalactic .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FMv0_0iFK2NSk00
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The short series is a whimsical love story that takes place in New York City, propelled by the intergalactic sounds of Cudi's latest album of the same name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hXrc_0iFK2NSk00
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Timothée plays Jimmy, an uber-opinionated weed dealer and the best friend to Cudi's character, Jabari. Jimmy frequently offers advice to Jabari, who is quickly falling in love with his next door neighbor, Meadow, voiced by Jessica Williams ( 2 Dope Queens ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Vy0_0iFK2NSk00

Other notable stars who lent their voices to the film include Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor , Vanessa Hudgens , Jaden Smith, Laura Harrier, and Macaulay Culkin , to name a few.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Cudi shared the backstory of how Timothée became involved in the project. "It wasn't as hard as I thought it was gonna be," Cudi joked.

Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi photographed by Kendall Jenner at the #MetGala

@tchalametupdate 06:15 PM - 18 Sep 2021

"I talked to him a couple of times about Entergalactic before any of the business deals were done," Cudi continued. "I was like, 'You know, I would love for you to be in this, man.' He said, 'No problem, for sure.'" Still, the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper wasn't so sure Timmy would actually do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAdHe_0iFK2NSk00
John Sciulli / Getty Images for GQ

"I was thinking, he's probably just saying this now because I'm in his face and I'm asking him ." But, as it turns out, Timothée was genuinely interested in the concept. Cudi revealed that the Oscar nominee was "one of the first people" who signed the official paperwork to join.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEzit_0iFK2NSk00
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Although he admits that their friendship likely helped close the deal, Cudi added, "One thing that I do understand is that whether me and Timmy are friends or not, he's not about to do some shit just because. So, it needed to be dope. And it needed to be something that made sense for him to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu9tv_0iFK2NSk00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"After [Timothée] read the script, he was like, 'Yo, this is fire. I fuck with this.' I was relieved. I was like, okay, he truly fucks with this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNwLo_0iFK2NSk00
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage,

"It just means a lot to me, man," he concluded. And the rest is now cinematic history!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcMVM_0iFK2NSk00
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Thanks for chatting with us, Cudi! Read our full interview here and be sure to check out Entergalactic , now streaming on Netflix.

