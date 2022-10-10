Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on household and cleaning essentials: Best early offers

In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale .

Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech , including laptops , home appliances and household essentials.

Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shopping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials.

During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your favourite brands, including Method, Fairy, Finish, and Dettol, leaving you very well equipped to complete daily household chores.

If you want to find out what you can expect from the best household essential deals, including dates and what was on offer during previous Prime Day events, read on for everything you need to know.

Read more:

When will household essentials deals begin on Amazon Prime Day?

For the first time, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day events in one year, which is excellent news for the deal-hunters among us. If you’re wondering when the deals will begin on household essentials, we expect them to land on the big day itself, which is Tuesday 11 October, running until 12 October.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day household essentials deals?

Yes, to access the discounts during the event, you must have an Amazon Prime membership, so we’d recommend signing up now , so you don’t miss out on any of the top offers.

What to expect from Prime Day household essentials deals in 2022

Prime Day is known for its whopping discounts on everything you could possibly need, and this applies to your household essentials. If you’re wondering what to expect, you’re likely to be able to bag a bargain on nappies, pet food and cleaning products.

Best early household essentials Prime Day deals in the UK

If you’re not able to wait until the big shopping bonanza on 11-12 October, the great news is that you can access some really impressive early discounts on household essentials – and as the discerning deal-hunters that we are, we’re here to share them with you.

If dishwasher tablets are the order of play, you’ll be glad to know that an 100-pack of Finish’s ultimate dishwasher tablets (was £30, now £15, Amazon.co.uk ) has been reduced by a whopping 50 per cent. Promising to leave your dishes clean and shiny, they’re a great pick.

Similarly as impressive is the discount on Andrex toilet paper (was £18, now £13.33, Amazon.co.uk ), which will see you save 25 per cent on 24 rolls. Alternatively, for something more eco-friendly, snap up the 20 per cent discount on The Cheeky Panda’s bamboo toilet tissue (was £4.99, now £3.95, Amazon.co.uk ).

For a miracle cleaning product, Cathys Candy Cart the pink stuff cleaning paste (was £8.99, now £5.48, Amazon.co.uk ) is a great multi-purpose cleaner.

Another must-have is this ecoegg laundry egg (was £6.99, now £4.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which serves as a more eco-friendly alternative to using detergent and fabric conditioner as it holds mineral pellets that are kinder to the planet.

Keeping with the laundry theme, if you often find your clothes lose their colour, enter Dr. Beckmann’s magic leaves laundry detergent sheets (was £4, now £3.40, Amazon.co.uk ), which are said to offer a deep clean and revive the colour of your items.

Similarly, if you’re finding that your washing machine is starting to smell, it’s worth investing in Dettol’s washing machine cleaner (was £23.94, now £14.89, Amazon.co.uk ). As it’s a six-pack, your home appliance will be fresh all year round.

Searching for multipurpose cleaning wipes? Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of these Dettol tru clean antibacterial multi-surface wipes (was £24, now £9.95, Amazon.co.uk ). With a crisp pear scent, they promise to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses.

The best household essentials deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day event in the UK

Judging by the deals on household essentials during Amazon Prime Day in July, you’ll be in for a real treat during the autumn event.

This eight-pack of Fairy washing-up liquid (£20, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced from £20 to just £12.98, which is particularly impressive, especially when you consider the fact a 540ml washing-up liquid retails at £3.69. In keeping with dish washing essentials, Finish’s quantum max dishwasher tablets (£19.39, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced from £26 to just £10.69.

Running low on antibacterial wipes? Well, in the Prime Day sale earlier this year, Amazon treated us to 58 per cent off these Dettol wipes (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk ), so we’re hoping to see a similar discount during in the Prime Early Access Sale.

Another impressive saving during July’s Prime Day was on washing detergent. Daz’s washing tablets (£44.94, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced by £9, while Lenor’s eight-pack of fabric conditioner (£28, Amazon.co.uk ) was discounted by £7. We’re hoping to see similar deals during the upcoming shopping bonanza.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on cleaning products, try the links below: