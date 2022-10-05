Ukraine news latest: CHILLING images of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear weapon released as Ukraine wins stolen territory

PUTIN'S huge submarine was spotted transporting the terrifying Poseidon torpedo across the Arctic in new satellite images.

Belgorod, Russia's monster submarine weighing 30,000 ton, disappeared off NATO's radar, alerting it to issue a warning, after being spotted again in the Artic Ocean above Russia.

It is the world's largest working submarine, which joined the Russian Navy's fleet in July this year, being regarded as the "city killer".

Over in Ukraine, Russia is insisting it takes full control over Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, owned by Energoatom, but Zelenksy has urged the Ukrainian workers to absolutely not sign any documentation.

This comes as Russia said it will sign all the Ukrainian workers over the Russia's nuclear power plant giant Rosenergoatom, as one nuclear reactor restarts after all six were shut down.

Ukrainian energy company claims it will control Zaporizhzhia power plant

Contrary to the reports from Russia yesterday, Ukraine’s state energy company, Energoatom, claims it will be in control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

“All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom,” Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said.

“We will continue to work under Ukrainian law, within the Ukrainian energy system, within Energoatom.”

Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues in northeast and southern regions

In its latest analysis, the Ministry of Defence noted that Ukraine has continued to liberate land from Putin’s forces this week.

The statement reads: “Ukraine continues to make progress in offensive operations along both the north-eastern and southern fronts. In the northeast, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine has now consolidated a substantial area of territory east of the Oskil River.

“Ukrainian formations have advanced up to 20 km beyond the river into Russia’s defensive zone towards the supply node of the town of Svatove.

“It is highly likely that Ukraine can now strike the key Svatove-Kremina road with most of its artillery systems, further straining Russia’s ability to resupply its units in the east.

“Politically, Russian leaders will highly likely be concerned that leading Ukrainian units are now approaching the borders of Luhansk Oblast, which Russia claimed to have formally annexed last Friday.”

Zelensky meets with top military officials to discuss ‘further liberation of Ukrainian territories’

Yesterday, Zelensky met with his top military advisors to discuss the “further liberation of Ukrainian territories.”

Discussions also centred on “stabilizing the situation in the newly de-occupied areas.”

This comes as Ukraine liberates “dozens” of settlements from Putin’s forces.

Recap: What did Liz Truss say about Ukraine in her Conservative party speech?

Here is what the PM said about the war in Ukraine on Wednesday.

“The Ukrainian people aren’t just fighting for their security, but for all of our security. This is a fight for freedom and democracy around the world.

“Putin’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory is just the latest act in his campaign to subvert democracy and violate international law.

“We should not give in to those who want a deal which trades away Ukrainian land. They are proposing to pay in Ukrainian lives for the illusion of peace.

“We will stand with our Ukrainian friends, however long it takes. Ukraine can win. Ukraine must win. And Ukraine will win.”

CIA boss brands Putin ‘dangerous and reckless’

If Russian President Vladimir Putin is cornered, he could become “dangerous and reckless,” said Bill Burns.

Putin has “gotta be concerned, not just about what’s happening on the battlefield in Ukraine, [but] what’s happening at home and what’s happening internationally,” Burns told CBS.

He went on to discuss China backing out of its previous “friendship without limits” pledge after denying Russia military aid.

Liz Truss slams Putin in Conservative party conference speech

The PM vowed to support Ukraine for “however long it takes” in her speech yesterday.

She branded the invasion of Ukraine “illegal” and slammed the annexation of 15% of the country.

Mrs Truss has been firm on her pro-Ukraine stance since taking on the position of Prime Minister.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant will be supervised by Russian occupiers, Kremlin claims

Following the annexation of the Zaporizhzhia region, its nuclear power station will now be operated by Russian forces.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced the decision today, according to Reuters.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will reportedly visit Moscow in the coming weeks, to discuss the plant.

Russian anti-war journalist escapes house arrest

Marina Ovsyannikova made headlines for staging a walkout during a live news broadcast earlier this year, wielding a sign that said: “stop the war.”

In August, the journalist was placed on house arrest until October 9.

Now, Mrs Ovsyannikova has revealed she has escaped this arrest.

“I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own laws, I refuse to comply with the measure of restraint imposed on me as of 30 September 2022 and release myself from it,” Reuters reports she said on Telegram.

GRISLY finding made near Izyum mass graves

A horrific discovery has been revealed as a box full of gold teeth with unearthed near the gravesite.

The teeth belong, it is thought, to those who were buried in the mass grave in the recently freed city.

There were around 200 gold teeth in the plastic box found in Pisky-Rad’kivs’ki, reported the Independent.

Cost of living crisis changes grocery shopping habits

As prices soar, Brits are looking for cheaper alternatives for their food shops to save a few pennies.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said: "So we are seeing more frequent shops, smaller basket sizes, and obviously less shopping online and that is partially expected, and I think partially people managing to a budget.

"We've also seen people trade down to our own brand propositions and we've seen some trade from fresh to frozen.

"So they would be the key trends."

Iranian drones hit Kyiv for the 'first time'

Officials claim to have found Iranian drones being used for the first time in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Six "kamikaze" drones, HESA Shahed 136, were discovered in strikes that hit buildings 45 miles from Kyiv.

Man facing serious criminal charges after reports claim he avoided mobilisation

It has been reported by human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov that a 32-year-old man in the city of Penza is facing serious criminal charges for refusing to sign call-up papers following Putin’s mobilisation.

The charges carry a possible two year prison sentence.

This is the first known criminal case against a man accused of avoiding mobilisation in Russia.

Putin orders his troops to take over Zaporizhzhia power plant

The dictator has told his military that they need to take over the nuclear power plant.

Ukraine has told the workers in the plant not to sign any documents, reported AP press.

Reactor to be restarted at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

International Atomic Energy Agency previously announced that all six reactors of Europe's largest power plant had been shut down.

It has been confirmed that one is back up and running.

In a statement, the IAEA said: “Senior Ukrainian operating staff informed IAEA experts present at the ZNPP that preparations are underway to start unit 5 at reduced power to produce steam and heat for the needs of the plant.”

Head of UN's IAEA on way to Kyiv

The head of UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, is heading to Ukraine to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Rafael Grossi said that "the need for a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone" is needed urgently.

Russia hints 'certain territories will be returned'

Dmitry Pesko the Kremlin spokesperson has suggested that some territories within the four regions in Ukraine that Russia has annexed may be returned.

According to Russian media group RBC reports Mr Peskov said: "Read the order. There is legal wording there. In general, of course, there we are talking about the territory in which the military-civilian administration operated at the time of admission [to Russia].

"But I repeat once again: certain territories there will be returned , and we will continue to consult with the population that expresses a desire to live with Russia."

Russian sub spotted in chilling satellite pics

Satellites have spotted Russia's massive mega submarine.

Belgorod has now been spotted in satellite pictures by expert naval observers operating in the Barents Sea - a part of the Arctic Ocean.

The relatively shallow waters are key proving ground for Putin's navy with the sea's coasts belonging to Russia and Norway.

Pictures first released by naval warfare researcher H I Sutton show the submarine surfaced in the Barents on September 22.

Russian troops face being encircled

Thousands of Russian troops face being encircled on the west bank of the Dnipro after the only bridges across the four-mile-wide river were blitzed with US and UK long-range rockets.

Moscow's RIA Novosti state media outlet quoted Kherson official Kirill Stremousov as saying troops were "conducting a regrouping in order to gather their strength and deliver a retaliatory blow.”

Russian troops are expected to fall back to the Inhulets river, just a few miles east of the city.

Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

A village of Snihurivka had been freed by Ukraine's armed forces and President Zelensky hailed it a "fast and powerful advance in the south".

He said: "Dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian sham referendum this week alone.

"In particular, according to the military reports from the Kherson region: the settlements of Lyubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Bilyaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka, and Davydiv Brid were liberated from the occupier and stabilized.

"And this is far from a complete list."

He added: "Our warriors do not stop. And it's only a matter of time before we oust the occupier from all our land."

The President met with his top military advisors today to discuss the "further liberation of Ukrainian territories."

Putin makes 'corrections' to the partial mobilisation

Vladimir Putin has made "corrections" to the partial mobilisation drive announced last month after signing a new decree.

He informed teachers on state television, that the decree would defer conscription for additional categories of students.

This would mean that those enrolled at accredited private universities, and certain postgraduate students would not be conscripted.

Italian Air Force scrambled to intercept Russian fighter jets flying into Nato airspace

Four Russian warplanes have been intercepted after they flew into Nato airspace.

Italian Air Force fighter planes were scrambling after Putin's jets were detected straying into airspace belonging to Poland and Sweden from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Rome sent four Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Poland as part of a Nato air policing mission back in July - with the warplanes stationed at Malbork Air Base.

Nato and Russia remain at loggerheads over Putin's war in Ukraine - with Moscow continuously raising the spectre of a wider conflict if the West continues to help Ukraine.

UK's MoD release intelligence map

The Ministry of Defence have issued their latest intelligence map suggesting that there is "likely Ukrainian advances" towards the port city of Kherson.

Russia are currently focusing their advances in the Donbas region following their recent loss of Lyman.

EU announces new set of sanctions for Russia

Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter today to announce the 8th set of EU sanctions for Putin's Russia.

This comes just days after the dictator announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

These sanctions centre on placing a cap on Russian oil.