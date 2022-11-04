ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Jessica Simpson’s Weight Loss Photos Are Seriously Impressive! Transformation Pictures

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Jessica Simpson wowed fans with her 100-pound weight loss six months after welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae, and her trim body keeps dropping jaws .

Because she’s a mom of three with a busy career, the singer had to work extra hard to get her figure where she wanted it and yet, she made it happen.

Jessica Simpson's Sexy Legs ~Were Made For Walkin'~: See Hot Leg Photos

During her pregnancy with baby No. 3, Jessica revealed she "tipped the scales at 240" pounds, which motivated her to enlist the help of celebrity personal trainer Harley Pasternak .

The workout guru and author of The Body Reset Diet opted to take a holistic approach and looked closer at which lifestyle changes would have the greatest results. "Even if I or [her other trainer Sydney Liebes ] is working out with her for 45 minutes three times a week, or four times a week, there’s still 165 of the 168 hours that she’s not working out," he said on Good Morning America in September 2019. "That was the key to this transformation."

They made sure she got in 12,000 steps a day , at least seven hours of sleep on a nightly basis, and some stellar circuit workouts to keep her stamina up.

“Meals had protein, fiber and healthy fat,” the trainer dished. “Snacks had protein and fat or protein and fiber. We did not diet in a tasteless, extreme, radical way. Jessica loves Tex-Mex flavors so she had a lot of healthy versions.”

"There is no magic diet that is the end all and be all," he added. "If you take enough steps per day, you don’t need to starve yourself food-wise, and if you eat properly, you don’t need to run a marathon."

Jessica Simpson’s Net Worth Is Jaw-Dropping! How She Makes Her Money

Even though she exudes so much confidence today, the “With You” performer dealt with some body-shaming in the past.

In May 2020, she reflected on her viral “mom jeans” moment in 2009 and how people bullied her. “I felt good up there, I felt confident and then it ruined the stage for me, and the stage was my home. It broke my home,” Jessica told Glamour . Even though it was a learning experience, the musician-turned-fashion designer refused to let haters make her feel any less than fabulous, and fans love her for it!

Years later, and she feels better than ever!

“I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild," Jessica admitted to Extra in September 2022. "I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see her weight loss journey.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Holds Her Mom’s Hand After Basketball Game: Photo

Jessica Simpson proved she was a doting mom once again as she was spotted supporting her daughter Maxwell at a basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer/reality star/fashion mogul looked every inch the glamourous icon in her black leather jacket, ripped denim jeans and black leather boots as she held on to the 10-year-old’s hand while leaving the sports complex.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy