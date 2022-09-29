Browns star Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in one-car accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed following the one-car accident he and a female passenger were involved in Monday in Sharon Township.

According to the official crash report, Garrett was traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone in his Porsche 911 Turbo S on State Road near Ridgewood Road. The report states "(Garrett) traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch, fire hydrant and overturned several times prior to coming to final rest."

More: Browns star Myles Garrett got a citation after flipping his car. How much will his fine be?

Passenger in Myles Garret accident identified

Both Garrett and his passenger, identified as 23-year-old Yiana Tjotjos of Rocky River, were transported to Akron General Hospital, according to the crash report. Garrett was released Monday night. Tjotjos was treated for minor injuries, the patrol said in a release. She suffered a minor head injury, according to the crash report.

The Browns announced Tuesday that Garrett had sustained a sprained shoulder, a biceps strain and lacerations in the accident. He was not at the team facility on Wednesday when the team resumed work for Sunday's game at Atlanta, but was back Thursday.

There has been no update on Garrett's status for the game.

Browns quick hits: Five defensive starters miss practice, status uncertain against Falcons

Witness to Myles Garrett accident: 'They came over that hill flying ...'

Garrett has been cited six previous times for speeding since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft. He was stopped for driving 120 miles per hour on Interstate 71 Sept. 24, 2021, then for doing 105 miles per hour the very next day.

Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche southbound about 3 p.m. Monday after he left the team's practice facility in Berea. His car went off the road around the 5600 block of State Road in Sharon Township, near Ridgewood Road. Garrett lives in Medina County.

The 1:54 minute video posted by Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland shows two firefighters treating Garrett, while a third is treating Tjotjos, whose face is edited out of the footage.

Watch the video: Myles Garrett car crash aftermath video

In Monday's crash, a witness recorded in a dash cam video can be heard talking to a state trooper responding to the scene.

"It's Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. They came over that hill flying, went airborne, took the fire hydrant out and rolled it three times," the witness said.

In the crash report, the responding trooper said Garrett's Porsche suffered heavy damage and had appeared to have overturned several times.

The trooper checked Garrett's injuries, reporting he saw a laceration on Garrett's right wrist.

"I then asked him what happened and he did not seem to recall exactly how he traveled off the roadway," the trooper reported. "Mr. Garrett stated he was accelerating up the hill and observed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction but did not make any type of swerving maneuvers to avoid striking the other vehicle.

"He continued by saying 'I don't know if something came, I moved out the way of that,' then described his vehicle began going to the left, then right and he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned."

The patrol said unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance. Impairment from alcohol and/or drugs and distracted driving are not suspected.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns star Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in one-car accident