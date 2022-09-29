Read full article on original website
Poppy Goes Punky With New Song ‘FYB,’ Announces ‘Stagger’ EP
Welcome back, Poppy, who is once again keeping fans guessing by adapting a thrashy punk rock style with her latest single "FYB." It's the first track to surface from the singer's forthcoming EP, Stagger, which is due on Oct. 14. Poppy has continued to evolve her sound over the years,...
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour With HammerFall
Power metal legends Helloween will be returning to North America in 2023, on tour with special guest HammerFall. They last visited the U.S. and Canada prior to release last year's self-titled album, debuting the lineup that now features classic members Michael Kiske (vocals) and Kai Hansen (guitar vocals), both of whom rejoined in 2017.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns Drop Tuba-Featuring Track ‘Overrated,’ Announce New Album
One of the breakout rock acts of 2022 has been Giovannie and the Hired Guns, who have seen their tracks "Ramon Ayala," "Can't Answer Why" and "I Don't Mind" carve out some footing at rock radio. But don't expect the early success to go to their head, as the band drops the new song "Overrated" which features that most rocking of instruments, the tuba!
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Elite Daily
OMG, Paramore Released Their First Song In 4 Years
After a four-year hiatus from the music scene, Paramore has officially returned. On Sept. 28, the iconic pop-punk band released their new single, “This Is Why,” along with details about their upcoming album of the same name. This thrilling drop finds the trio doing what they do best: cooing sharp, unwavering lyrics over riff-heavy production. Oh, Paramore. You’ve been highly missed.
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
The Mars Volta Debuted New Songs + Played Many Classics at First Show Since 2012
It’s been over a decade since prog/jazz/psych rock masters The Mars Volta put out a new album – 2012’s Noctourniquet – and embarked on a subsequent tour. Thus, this past Thursday’s (Sept. 22) first show in support of their recently released self-titled LP was heavily anticipated, and gratefully, their setlist included a mix of old favorites and brand-new bangers.
NOFX Drop Driving Bass-Heavy ‘Darby Crashing Your Party,’ Announce ‘Double Album’ Details
NOFX are on their way back with Double Album, the conveniently titled follow-up to last year's Single Album, and they're sharing the first new music from that disc, a track titled "Darby Crashing Your Party." The bass-heavy track with a nod to the legendary Germs vocalist Darby Crash, Fat Mike...
How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album
Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
Born of Osiris Guitarist Home After 27-Day Coma, Band Drops Off In Flames Tour
Born of Osiris have bowed out of their scheduled fall tour with In Flames, citing a recent "unfortunate medical situation" that left their guitarist Lee McKinney in a coma for 27 days and hospitalized for six weeks. In their statement, the group reveals that McKinney is now home and expected...
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Has 2nd Heart Surgery, Shares Recovery Update
Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent additional heart surgery to repair part of an aortic graft that doctors used to help save his life last year. At the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival, the 42-year-old rocker experienced an aortic rupture onstage during Judas Priest's performance. It required an initial emergency heart surgery.
Pantera to Co-Headline Monterrey Metal Fest in Mexico This Year With Judas Priest
You can add another date to the Pantera celebration taking place this December. Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will revisit some of Pantera's fan favorites while playing the Monterrey Metal Fest on Dec. 6 at Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Mexico. The festival...
Stereogum
Watch Courtney Love Join The Lemonheads On “Into Your Arms” In London
The Lemonheads are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, and last night they played a headlining set at Roundhouse in London. During their performance, fellow era icon Courtney Love showed up to sing “Into Your Arms.” The Lemonheads have a few more dates to play in the UK, and next month they’ll take the It’s A Shame About Ray Stateside, starting on November 17 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Watch Love and the Lemonheads play “Into Your Arms” below.
Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed
Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
Falling in Reverse Pull Out of Festival After Their Laptops Go Missing
Falling in Reverse backed out of their Sept. 24 performance at WIIL Rock Fest 2022 in Illinois after the laptops they use for their set went missing, as lead singer Ronnie Radke explained in a video. Subsequently, some responded by criticizing the reason for the rock band's cancellation in the...
Where Is Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer? D.C. Attorney General Still Searching for Guitarist
It appears Iced Earth frontman Jon Schaffer is nowhere to be found at the moment as the Washington, D.C. Attorney General continues to search for the guitarist related to his role in the January 6 Capitol Riots. According to a new article in The Republic, court process servers have been...
