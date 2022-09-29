ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Loudwire

Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour With HammerFall

Power metal legends Helloween will be returning to North America in 2023, on tour with special guest HammerFall. They last visited the U.S. and Canada prior to release last year's self-titled album, debuting the lineup that now features classic members Michael Kiske (vocals) and Kai Hansen (guitar vocals), both of whom rejoined in 2017.
American Songwriter

Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula

Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Elite Daily

OMG, Paramore Released Their First Song In 4 Years

After a four-year hiatus from the music scene, Paramore has officially returned. On Sept. 28, the iconic pop-punk band released their new single, “This Is Why,” along with details about their upcoming album of the same name. This thrilling drop finds the trio doing what they do best: cooing sharp, unwavering lyrics over riff-heavy production. Oh, Paramore. You’ve been highly missed.
Loudwire

10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Loudwire

The Mars Volta Debuted New Songs + Played Many Classics at First Show Since 2012

It’s been over a decade since prog/jazz/psych rock masters The Mars Volta put out a new album – 2012’s Noctourniquet – and embarked on a subsequent tour. Thus, this past Thursday’s (Sept. 22) first show in support of their recently released self-titled LP was heavily anticipated, and gratefully, their setlist included a mix of old favorites and brand-new bangers.
Loudwire

How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album

Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
Stereogum

Watch Courtney Love Join The Lemonheads On “Into Your Arms” In London

The Lemonheads are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, and last night they played a headlining set at Roundhouse in London. During their performance, fellow era icon Courtney Love showed up to sing “Into Your Arms.” The Lemonheads have a few more dates to play in the UK, and next month they’ll take the It’s A Shame About Ray Stateside, starting on November 17 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Watch Love and the Lemonheads play “Into Your Arms” below.
Loudwire

Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed

Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
