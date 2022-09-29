RodeoHouston reveals Houston-area native Parker McCollum as 2023 Opening Day entertainer

We're only five months away from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and on Thursday, we found out the plans for Opening Day!

RodeoHouston announced the entertainer who will have us doing the boot scootin' boogie on Opening Day. Can we get a drumroll, please?

It's country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum

McCollum was born in Conroe and released his first single back in 2013, according to his website.

He actually took the big stage in March at the 2022 Rodeo.

While we don't know the full RodeoHouston concert list yet, that lineup usually comes out in January, and one fan said he hopes to see Alan Jackson.

Opening Day next year is Feb.28. The event will run through March 19 at NRG.

In 2022, it was a big deal because it marked the Rodeo's 90th anniversary, as well as the return to action after getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.