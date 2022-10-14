ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday projector deals 2022: what to expect

By Rob Dwiar
 4 days ago

The best Black Friday projector deals are on the horizon. They'll be here before we know it, and while it can be relentless and deafening, these sales are genuinely the best time of year to get one of the best projectors at a discounted rate - who doesn't like getting cool and premium stuff for less after all?

If you're interested in filling a wall or switching from a traditional TV this year, then these offers are going to be for you. From 4K behemoths and gaming-focused beasts to mid-range units and to those perfect for the World Cup this winter, there's going to be something for everyone, and we often see record-low prices during the Black Friday projector deals to make it worth the wait. You'll often see projectors shift entire price 'categories'; premium models suddenly move into 'genuinely affordable' territory. And now, with many folks switching from TVs to projectors when focusing on gaming, discounts on projectors have become staples of every year's Black Friday gaming deals .

But why should you be considering a projector this winter? Well, from a gaming perspective, the market is better than ever and you can throw out a TV and upgrade to a wall-filling gaming projector that will give you all the bells and whistles you require - and it'll fill a wall. For others, the winter football World Cup in Qatar is the perfect vehicle for change too as there's nothing much better than big-screen sports. However, the overall quality of projectors has just got so much better now - there's more to choose from and the gap between them and the best gaming TVs and best TVs for any use is closing so a wholesale upgrade is definitely worthy of many folks' consideration.

However, just as a PSA: remember to check out our best projector screen guide to ensure you're throwing your picture onto the right surface. Bookmark this page if you're going to be after one, and read on for some latest prices just below, and then some key info and rough predictions about this year's Black Friday projector deals.

Black Friday projector TV deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday projector deals start?

Luckily we know the answer to this every year: as tradition dictates, Black Friday itself is November the 25th this year - always the Friday after Thanksgiving.

However, remember that this day is not the be all and end all of the Black Friday projector deals: retailers go earlier and earlier now so be ready to peruse and potentially pull the trigger come mid-October.

Where will the best Black Friday projector deals be?

We will be compiling and collating all the best Black Friday projector deals right here - so bookmark this page - but, of course, we know who the go-to retailers are going to be already. These are the ones we're noting down already to check out as we get closer to the big day, so if you fancy a poke around now, here are the pages to go to.

US:
Amazon: the best choice for first visits on a projector hunt
Best Buy: regularly price matches and has a great range
Dell: stockists of primarily Epson projectors but good for parts too
Samsung: the maker of the Premier line of projectors will offer price cuts
Newegg: known for its PC-focus but stocks well on projectors
Walmart: often price matches and has brick-and-mortar stores for collection

UK:
Amazon: should always be your first port of call for projector deals
Samsung: go straight to the source of the Premiere projector maker
Very: always a solid retailer option, and should have great deals this winter
Currys: the favourite UK tech retailer often has a great range
Argos: with the possibility of same-day delivery, Argos' stock can be hot
John Lewis: bag a generous warranty with your projector from John Lewis
Box: offers a wide range from a whole host of brands
Ebuyer: the PC specialist has a great stock list of projectors right now

Black Friday projector TV deals: what to expect

Trying to pick out specifics can get tricky given the projector market's size and diversity now, but the flip side of this means that there is likely to be something for everyone, no matter what you're looking for. However, when highlighting a few models or brands, we can see the price cuts we're likely to get this year (hopefully).

At the premium end of the market, the most famous and well-known name in projector land is likely to be the Samsung Premiere range. This only consists of two models (the LSP9T and LSP7T), but both have made waves in the home projector market since their 2020 release. The slightly more affordable model, the LSP7T, regularly stays around its list price of $3,500 but could see at least an equal lowest-ever price when the Black Friday projector deals start - it has seen a $500 discount multiple times. Given some more time between now and the projector's release, and the general trend of electronic items' prices, matching this price, at least, seems a decent shout.

In terms of some of our other favourites, definitely look out for the likes of the BenQ X1300i, BenQ X3000i, and TK700 projectors, all of which could see new record lows. If the X3000i drops below the $1,500 mark then that'd be superb; if the X1300i and TK700 went below the four-figure mark then that would be a big deal and great value on both - and new record low prices.

Last year's best Black Friday projector deals in the US

XGIMI Mogo Pro+ Projector | $799 $649.99 at Amazon
Save $149 - Thanks to its compact size and lightweight design, the Mogo Pro+ Projector is easy to set up anywhere, and this chunky deal last year was a hit.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector | $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - As another compact portable projector from XGIMI that's easy to set up in any room, the Pro model's sizable discount was absolutely worth a look.

Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Anker's Nebula Capsule is a great portable projector for anyone who's looking to get the cinema experience outside or on the go so this neat discount last year was very attractive.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p projector | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - You could make a massive saving on Anker's Nebula Cosmos projector last year which saved you $200 smackers but also got you a projector that supports Android TV 9.0 and features Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity with HDMI and USB-A ports for your devices.
Epson EF12 | $1,000 $799.99 at Dell
Save $200 - This was a great saving on a great projector. The Android OS is easy to use, the 1080p HD picture is great, and its built-in speakers even do a great job. This was the projector's lowest-ever price so there was never a better time to get this projector last year.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | $6,500 $4,999.99 at Samsung
Save $1,500 - This wa a solid deal for those looking for the best from one of the best screen providers in the game. The discount was pretty mega too and saw more than 20% hacked off the list price.

Epson Home Cinema 1080 | $750 $649.99 at Dell
Save $100 - Not only were you getting a good chunk of a great projector here last year, but this deal also saw you get a free $100 Dell eGift Card. The projector itself is a fine model offering good connectivity and a fine 1080p resolution and great image quality so this was a great deal.

Optoma UHD38 4K projector | $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon
Save $200 - This wasn't quite its lowest-ever price but this Optoma projector still presented us with a great deal. It got you a projector with Optoma quality, 4K images, and decent specs all with a handsome saving.

BenQ TK800M 4K Projector | $1,449 $999 at Amazon
Save $450 - This was a great price for this quality and level of projector. Not only because it was 4K, but because it was from BenQ, that pedigree made the deal even better. Plus, this was the lowest-ever price too so it was literally the best value price this unit saw.

Epson EF-100 | $1,000 $849.99 at Dell
Save $150 - This was a solid 15% discount on a great mini projector that's stylish as well as a provider of excellent images. The black and copper finish made the unit stand out, and the Epson MicroLaser Array Technology meant you got a unit with incredibly bright and punchy pictures.

Black Friday projector deals in the UK

Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector | £549.99 £399.99 at Very
Save £150 - This fantastic saving on Anker's Nebula Capsule II got you a very capable little projector for less. With Chromecast, Android TV 9.0, USB-C, Bluetooth, WiFi, and HDMI support, the Capsule II also features a 1-second auto-focus function that can adjust to the surface you're projecting onto, which enhanced this deal.

LG Electronics CineBeam PH30N LED Projector | £339 £269.00 at Amazon
Save £69 - With its sleek, small design, the CineBeam from LG fits easily into any room and offers up a great at-home cinema experience and this neat discount was a good hit last year.

ViewSonic PX701-4K 4K projector | £899 £728 at Amazon
Save £171 - What was this? A quality 4K gaming projector from a recognised brand for less than £750? Yes,  this was an excellent deal and also represented a lowest-ever price. A great deal.

ViewSonic M2 | £599 £522 at Amazon
Save £77 - This smart portable monitor was at its lowest ever price from Amazon last year and was a great option for those who value quality, features, and portability, all in one sweet, and cool, projector.

ViewSonic M2e | £549 £415 at Amazon
Save £134 - Also down to its lowest-ever price, the 'e' variant of the M2 was also a great option. Its 1080p picture is great, and it also has a strong feature set, including Harmon Kardon speakers built-in.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | £6,999 £4,999 at Samsung
Save £2,000 - The premium projector was available at a big discount in the UK last year. At this price, it was a bit easier to stomach, but for those waiting for a premium option to get its price hacked this is it.

For broader looks at the primary gaming display scene in this year's sales period, then check out the Black Friday QLED TV deals and Black Friday OLED TV deals , as well as the Black Friday PS5 TV deals, along with the Black Friday 4K monitor and Black Friday 1440p monitors deals that will be coming.

