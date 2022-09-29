Anne Heche’s Son Questions Alleged 2011 ‘Will’ Submitted In Court By Actress' Ex James Tupper, Fight For Control Of Estate Heats Up

Source: mega; @homerheche/instagram

Anne Heche’s 20-year-old son Homer has rushed to court to object to the will submitted by his late mother’s ex James Tupper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer and his attorney are calling into question the will that Tupper said Heche sent him in 2011.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on August 5, Heche was involved in a car accident where she drove into a home. The property and vehicle erupted in flames and the actress was stuck for 45 minutes.

Heche was rushed to the hospital but did not make it. Her family pulled the plug on August 11. The actress left behind two sons: Homer, 20, who she had with her ex Coleman Laffoon and Atlas, 13, who she shared with James Tupper.

Following her death, Homer filed court documents requesting to be named the administrator of Heche’s estate. He said his mother died without a will in place.

Homer said the only two beneficiaries are him and his brother. However, days later, Tupper showed up to court claiming Heche wanted him to be in charge of her estate.

He said his ex-emailed him and 2 other individuals a copy of a will in 2011 — when they were still together. The two split up in 2018.

The email in question reads, “FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks.”

“My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tipper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”

“When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children,” the email read. “If all of my family, James Howard Tupper, Atlas Heche Tupper, and Homer Heche Laffoon die together my assets will go to Elliot Bergman, my nephew, to be divided among my nieces and nephews equally.”

Now, in court, Homer argued the “will” submitted by Tupper doesn’t qualify as a legal will. He said a will would have to have Heche’s written signature on it.

“The email presented to the Court as Decedent’s “will” by Mr. Tupper fails to meet the requirements for a valid holographic will because the signature and material provisions are not in the handwriting of the Decedent,” the motion reads.

Further, Homer said a will needs additional witnesses to sign.

Homer also said his mother had a tendency to send panicked emails when “she was faced with uncertainty.”

“In fact, [Heche] sent a similar email to her bookkeeper on April 7, 2020, after the Decedent contracted COVID-19.”

He said the email was similar to the one Tupper was sent in 2011 but made no reference “whatsoever to Mr. Tupper, which is not surprising given their acrimonious breakup in 2018.”

Homer demanded the court toss the alleged will filed by Tupper and keep him as the administrator.