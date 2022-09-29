ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anne Heche’s Son Questions Alleged 2011 ‘Will’ Submitted In Court By Actress' Ex James Tupper, Fight For Control Of Estate Heats Up

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JM7be_0iFCCmaO00
Source: mega; @homerheche/instagram

Anne Heches 20-year-old son Homer has rushed to court to object to the will submitted by his late mother’s ex James Tupper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer and his attorney are calling into question the will that Tupper said Heche sent him in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on August 5, Heche was involved in a car accident where she drove into a home. The property and vehicle erupted in flames and the actress was stuck for 45 minutes.

Heche was rushed to the hospital but did not make it. Her family pulled the plug on August 11. The actress left behind two sons: Homer, 20, who she had with her ex Coleman Laffoon and Atlas, 13, who she shared with James Tupper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8hDn_0iFCCmaO00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Following her death, Homer filed court documents requesting to be named the administrator of Heche’s estate. He said his mother died without a will in place.

Homer said the only two beneficiaries are him and his brother. However, days later, Tupper showed up to court claiming Heche wanted him to be in charge of her estate.

He said his ex-emailed him and 2 other individuals a copy of a will in 2011 — when they were still together. The two split up in 2018.

The email in question reads, “FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks.”

“My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tipper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuqDR_0iFCCmaO00
Source: mega

“When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children,” the email read. “If all of my family, James Howard Tupper, Atlas Heche Tupper, and Homer Heche Laffoon die together my assets will go to Elliot Bergman, my nephew, to be divided among my nieces and nephews equally.”

Now, in court, Homer argued the “will” submitted by Tupper doesn’t qualify as a legal will. He said a will would have to have Heche’s written signature on it.

Article continues below advertisement

“The email presented to the Court as Decedent’s “will” by Mr. Tupper fails to meet the requirements for a valid holographic will because the signature and material provisions are not in the handwriting of the Decedent,” the motion reads.

Further, Homer said a will needs additional witnesses to sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgFMD_0iFCCmaO00
Source: mega

Homer also said his mother had a tendency to send panicked emails when “she was faced with uncertainty.”

“In fact, [Heche] sent a similar email to her bookkeeper on April 7, 2020, after the Decedent contracted COVID-19.”

He said the email was similar to the one Tupper was sent in 2011 but made no reference “whatsoever to Mr. Tupper, which is not surprising given their acrimonious breakup in 2018.”

Homer demanded the court toss the alleged will filed by Tupper and keep him as the administrator.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Her Ex Is Preventing Him From Communicating With His Half-Brother

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is enduring more hardships in the wake of the actress' untimely death. After the mom-of-two passed away in a fiery car crash last month, Homer, 20, went to court to try and gain control of her estate since she didn't have a will. Now, new documents show that he's having trouble talking to his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, because of Heche's ex, James Tupper.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
RadarOnline

Dangerous Pattern? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Seen With Bodyguard Convicted Of Choking His Wife After Their Head Of Security's Violent Past Was Exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have a pattern of being protected by men with violent pasts. Months after it was discovered that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new head of security was once charged with domestic violence, RadarOnline.com has learned that Harry and Meghan were recently guarded by a man who was convicted of choking his wife and almost taking her life. On September 5, the couple was photographed with ex-Met police officer Pere Daobry. Harry and Meghan smiled while getting into a Range Rover and leaving Frogmore cottage. Daobry drove the pair to...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Radaronline Com
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death

Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Article continues below advertisement. "I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy